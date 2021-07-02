Nighthawk in Fortnite Season 7: Where to find the exotic, pricing, and other details

When it comes to raw stopping power in small form factors, nothing beats the Fortnite Nighthawk Revolver. Its high damage per second and accuracy, thanks to its scope, make this weapon the ultimate one-handed gun in-game.

However, acquiring this weapon in-game doesn't come for free or cheap. Players have to save up hard-earned gold bars to buy the Night Hawk revolver. The weapon was first introduced way back in patch 15.00, better known as Fortnite Season 5, and subsequently vaulted in Season 6.

Now, in Fortnite Season 7, the Night Hawk has made a glorious comeback to the game, and players with a steady aim can once more use this weapon to eliminate opponents and secure a Victory Royale.

The Nighthawk Fortnite Revolver is full of surprises

Players must be wondering, what exactly makes the Nighthawk Fortnite Revolver so special?

Well, for starters, it has to be bought. Players can't find the gun lying around. This indefinitely makes it super rare. This also means that if players get eliminated, those gold bars are wasted.

In addition to being a Legendary weapon, the Nighthawk Fortnite Revolver comes with a scope. Unlike other revolvers, which come with an iron sight, the scope will allow players to get better shots at a farther distance than normal. But the fun doesn't stop there for this exotic weapon.

Currently, in Fortnite Season 7, the Nighthawk Fortnite Revolver is the only weapon to have a thermal vision, and it was the first Revolver to have a thermal scope. Suffice to say, if used correctly, the weapon can cause chaos on the battlefield.

The weapons can be bought from Guggimon for 400 gold bars. The NPC is located northeast of Coral Castle, at a POI known as Lockie's Lighthouse. Players should be aware of going to this location as it's located on the edge of the map and will likely be consumed by the storm in the first circle itself.

Players in Fortnite's performance mode may experience an issue with the thermal scope. However, given that multiple patches have been initiated since Season 5, it's safe to assume that the issue has been resolved.

