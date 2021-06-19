How Fortnite China is starkly different from the rest of the world

Fortnite China is noticeably different from the global version. The game's popularity in the country has created a self-sustaining ecosystem that is fascinating to observe. Gamers and data miners have revealed several instances that shine a light on the unique aspect of the game in China.

Epic has recently rolled out Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 with the v17.00 update. The new season packs exciting cosmetics and in-game items. The developers have also introduced a new Battle Pass system.

Aliens have invaded Fortnite! Check out the new Battle Pass trailer to get a look at all the new gear you'll be able to unlock in Season 7, including Superman and Rick Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/HZdTCL0aJY — IGN (@IGN) June 8, 2021

Data miners and Fortnite streamers have recently revealed that one of the Season 7 Battle Pass items has been changed in Fortnite China. This also highlights that there are certain differences between Fortnite's global version and Fortnite China.

Fortnite China differs from Fortnite global version in certain aspects

#1 - Remival of skeletons

Page four of the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass contains the Chop Dropper Epic glider part of the Guggimon Set. Gamers can unlock this glider by exchanging six Battle Stars.

The Chop Dropper glider is really simple in design. It consists of a bunny-shaped balloon and contains a golden skull inside it.

It was recently reported that the Chop Dropper underwent a few changes for Fortnite China. The overall appearance of the glider has been kept the same. However, the skull that was inside has been omitted. The glider is basically a bunny balloon and nothing else.

The Chop Dropper glider's icon in the battle pass for Fortnite China not being censored will be resolved next update. A post by Tencent talking about the collabs in this season shows a different BP icon than the one currently in game.



LEFT: Weibo Post

RIGHT: In game



!FNCN ONLY! pic.twitter.com/jrgZ5aMw7g — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) June 16, 2021

Everyone is aware that China has some strange censorship rules and regulations. It was reported that there are some censorship regulations regarding the undead and even on the usage of words such as "revolution," "rebellion," and "uprising."

Due to this reason, developers have replaced the Chop Dropper iconic glider in Fortnite, China. The glider is not the first item to be edited to suit the Chinese government's regulations. Various other cosmetics, such as the Taskmaster skin have been edited to remove the skulls. Other skins such as the Ghost Rider skin were not even introduced in Fortnite China.

#2 - Free Battle Pass

In order to get hold of the Battle Pass, gamers need to buy it in exchange for V-Bucks. However, microtransactions are banned by the Government of China. Gamers get hold of V-Bucks through special events and challenges instead of buying them in exchange for real currency.

Gamers who reach a certain level in the game get the entire Battle Pass for free. Loopers also get exclusive bounties to the game that help them get hold of Gold Bars and other items.

Sooo... I downloaded Fortnite China. And the Battlepass is free. It was on the website as a free offer. 😫



Hells to the yea! pic.twitter.com/pd9TjgRulC — Pulsify (@PuIsify) January 4, 2019

#3 - Arena Mode

Gamers will be surprised to find out that Fortnite China does not have Arena Mode. Government rules in China limit the time spent on gaming, and there are several other laws that prevent minors from spending time on gaming platforms.

The time restriction regulation has prevented Epic from introducing Arena Mode to Fortnite China.

#4 - Lunar New Year event

Fortnite China experiences a week-long Lunar New Year event that offers gamers exclusive cosmetics, bounties, and free rewards.

Due to the Lunar/Chinese New Year being right around the corner, Fortnite China is using the 3 "Special" item shop sections (Shown on calendar, but unused) to have oriental-based cosmetics in the shop!



The Special tabs on shop reset might not be used for us. pic.twitter.com/Ufd3nVRLAx — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) February 7, 2021

Loopers also get a chance to win exclusive real-life items. This event is exclusively available for Fortnite China.

Edited by suwaidfazal