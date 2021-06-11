Fortnite Season 7: Every Mythic and Exotic weapon location

Epic has recently rolled out Fortnite Season 7 along with the v17.00 update. The new season came along with a bunch of exciting weapons and new NPCs added to the game.

Some of these NPCs contain exclusive Mythic and Exotic weapons. Gamers can get hold of these weapons by interacting with or by eliminating the NPCs.

This article will reveal the locations of all Mythic and Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Mythic and exotic weapons in the island

1) Exotic weapons from Llama

Llamas are the latest addition to the Fortnite map. Loopers can encounter llamas at any point on the island. Llamas spawn randomly and have a tendency to run away when they're shot at.

Eliminating llamas in Fortnite Season 7 will drop an Exotic weapon that loopers can use.

2) Shadow Tracker

To get hold of the Shadow Tracker, gamers need to rotate to the POI located between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs.

The POI is the spawn location of Maven NPC who has the Shadow Tracker Exotic weapon. Gamers need to interact with the NPC and pay 400 Gold Bars to get it.

Shadow Tracker in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

3) Night Hawk

The Night Hawk Exotic weapon is available with the Guggimon NPC. Gamers need to drop by the lighthouse above Coral Castle. Guggimon NPC is available nearby and interacting with him will give loopers the option to get the Night Hawk in exchange for 400 Gold bars.

4) Slone's Pulse rifle

Dr. Slone is a mysterious character who was added to Fortnite for the first time in Season 7. Loopers got to see her take charge against alien invasion in the Battle Pass trailer that was released recently.

Dr. Slone is an NPC that can be found near the Corney Complex. Gamers should take note that eliminating Dr. Slone will drop Slone's Pulse Rifle.

5) Storm Scout

Riot NPC can be found near the bridge between Catty Corner and Mistey Meadows. This NPC has an Exotic weapon with him.

Gamers need to approach Riot and interact with him. Loopers will get the opportunity to buy the Storm Scout Exotic rifle from him for 500 Gold Bars.

Storm Scout sniper rifle (Image via Sportskeeda)

6) Marksman Six Shooter

The Marksman Six Shooter Exotic weapon can be found in the Retail Row of Fortnite. It is the spawn point of Abstrakt NPC.

Marksman Six Shooter in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gamers need to interact with him to get hold of the Exotic weapon. The Marksman Six Shooter will be available for 400 Gold Bars.

