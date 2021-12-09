Fortnite Crowning Achievement emote: Everything you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has already commenced and the thrill of exploring the new map along with its content is at its peak. Gamers are enjoying themselves battling all the way towards Victory Royale and increasing their kill count with each match.

Aside from introducing new elements to the game and new mechanisms to Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic has also introduced a new Crowning Achievement feature. Gamers who claim a high position in a Battle Royale match are eligible to win a Crown.

Apparently, a free emote called Fortnite Crowning Achievement is also available. This emote can be unlocked by gamers, but it requires them to follow a few simple steps.

How to obtain the Fortnite Crowning Achievement emote

Emotes are one of the most interesting aspects of Fortnite. Showing off one's victory count for the entire season in the game lobby provides for amusement. This can be done through the new Fortnite Crowning Achievement emote. However, the emote is not available in the Item Shop and can only be claimed by winning a Fortnite match while wearing a Crown.

The Crown system is a new element that has been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. There are currently two methods in which gamers can get this coveted in-game item.

The first step is pretty simple and requires winning the Crown. For this, gamers will be required to play a dedicated match to claim Victory Royale or place high in the ranking system.

The Fortnite Crown is awarded to gamers across all four game modes, but the criteria vary accordingly:

Solo: Top four players

Top four players Duos: Players in the top two teams

Players in the top two teams Trios: Players in the top team

Players in the top team Squads: Players in the top team

It is evident that claiming a Fortnite Crown is easier in Solo mode than Squad mode.

The second method by which gamers can get the Fortnite Crown is by seizing it. As the name suggests, players will be required to trace enemies who are donning the Crown and eliminate them.

Eliminating these opponents will drop the Fortnite Crown along with the loot items. After picking up the Crown, gamers need to carry on with the match and claim a victory or place high in the rankings.

Gamers who are able to win a Battle Royale match while wearing the Crown will be rewarded with the exclusive Fortnite Crown Achievement emote.

