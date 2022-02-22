Do you need Xbox Live to play Fortnite (2022)

Fortnite is a free-to-play title that players can simply download and start playing for free. The only reason players need to pay any amount of money in the game is to purchase skins from the Item Shop. However, that is a personal choice, and it does not hinder the gameplay at all. There are tons of players in the community who simply have not invested a single buck in Fortnite since Epic Games first launched the game in 2017.

Tom Warren @tomwarren not having to pay for Xbox Live Gold for F2P games also makes the Xbox Series S more appealing to those who just play Fortnite, Destiny, or Call of Duty: Warzone and want next-gen frame rates or load times not having to pay for Xbox Live Gold for F2P games also makes the Xbox Series S more appealing to those who just play Fortnite, Destiny, or Call of Duty: Warzone and want next-gen frame rates or load times https://t.co/2Yi3mg04je

The same cannot be said for Xbox players who wish to play the fan-favorite battle royale title. For the longest time, a subscription fee was required to play the game, even though it has always been a free-to-play title. However, do Xbox players need to pay a subscription fee in 2022 to play Fortnite? Read on to find out.

Microsoft lifts Xbox Live Gold fee on free-to-play titles, including Fortnite

Previously, Xbox players had to pay a $10 subscription fee to Xbox Live Gold to play any multiplayer game, even if they were exclusively free-to-play. For a yearly subscription, players were required to pay $60. This created a barrier among players across all other platforms and Xbox.

Finally, in May 2021, Microsoft realized its mistake and simply lifted the Xbox Live Gold subscription over free-to-play titles.

Tom Warren @tomwarren Microsoft's big free-to-play Xbox Live Gold changes are starting today. Xbox Live Party chat will be free to use, and Xbox testers can now get access to free-to-play games like Fortnite without an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Details here: theverge.com/2021/3/24/2234… Microsoft's big free-to-play Xbox Live Gold changes are starting today. Xbox Live Party chat will be free to use, and Xbox testers can now get access to free-to-play games like Fortnite without an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Details here: theverge.com/2021/3/24/2234… https://t.co/mzAV38MKu3

Microsoft provided an official statement on the issue where they added the names of the 50 free titles that Xbox players can play without paying a single dime on their console.

"Today, we are sharing more details on our plans to make online multiplayer in free-to-play games available on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership. As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer."

PlayStation and Nintendo are other consoles where loopers can play the battle royale title, and none of these consoles demand any subscription fee to play the battle royale title.

