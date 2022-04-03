How to get free Fortnite rewards by playing Arena in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite competitive just became a whole lot more interesting as Epic Games has announced that players will be receiving rewards for playing in the Arena. This provides more incentive for players to compete in sweaty lobbies and try to come out on top.

In a recent blog post, Epic Games announced that the rewards would be given to players who reach a certain division. The rules have been outlined, and players have to meet the criteria to become eligible to unlock the free rewards. However, the rewards themselves have not yet been announced by Epic Games.

The blog post does detail how players can earn all the rewards that will be announced shortly.

Rank up in Arena to earn multiple free rewards in Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite

Arena ranks were reset back on March 29, and players can begin climbing the ladder once again. The rules in competitive are different from public battle royale matches, and players will have certain disadvantages when it comes to Arena. For example, IO Titan Tanks are disabled in Arena along with multiple nerfs to weapons and other items.

A blog post by Epic Games highlighted how Fortnite players would be able to unlock free gifts in the competitive playlist.

On March 29, 2022, we reset hype points in Competitive Playlists to give players a fresh start. New this season, we will reward players who reach Contender’s League Division 5 with a cosmetic in-game reward! Players that dare to climb to higher divisions will receive an additional reward per each division that they unlock, all the way up to Champion’s League Division 10. Stay tuned for more details on these cosmetic rewards.

While the rewards are yet to be announced, players can expect free cosmetics like umbrellas, wraps, pickaxes, sprays, and even outfits if players manage to reach the top. Ranking up is the only way to unlock these free rewards, and the higher the rank, the better the rewards may be.

Players can also get ready for the first Fortnite Cash Cup that will take place tomorrow in all regions. The $450,000 Twitch Rivals: Creator Series has also been announced and will be played in the new Zero Build mode.

With free rewards and tons of cash waiting for players who dare, the competitive scene in the fan-favorite battle royale is at an all-time best, with something waiting for every player who decides to take on the challenge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi