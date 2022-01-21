What is the easiest matchmaking region in Fortnite? All 7 regions ranked as of 2022

Fortnite currently has millions of active gamers globally. To ensure a smooth gaming experience, Epic has divided the entire community into several small regions or servers.

Obviously, not every server will have players of the same skill set. The number of 'sweaty' players differs widely, making matchmaking easy in some regions and extremely difficult in others.

This article will reveal which is the easiest Fortnite matchmaking region in 2022. In an attempt to give a detailed report, other regions will also be considered and listed on the basis of matchmaking.

Matchmaking on Fortnite servers ranked from easiest to most difficult

7) Middle East

Compared to other servers, the Middle East region is the latest one to be added by Epic. The unavailability of a large player base here makes it rather easy for gamers. Even though the community is slowly growing, the ME servers have a long way to go to be able to compete with other servers. As of now, this is the region with the easiest matchmaking.

6) Brazil

To say the very least, the Latin American region certainly has some wild talents at the professional level. These talented individuals have showcased their gameplay in competitions and have even emerged victorious against some of the most popular names in the community. However, apart from them, the rest of the playerbase in the server are of average skill, making the Brazil server one of the easiest to play on.

5) Asia

This is where the competition starts to get tougher. The Asia server has some of the wildest Fortnite gamers who can easily challenge 'sweats' from other regions. However, a good chunk of Asian players play the game through the Nintendo Switch. Therefore, their overall statistics drops when we consider other devices such as PCs and consoles which are naturally better for the game. Additionally, Fortnite is not as popular in this region, making it a server of relatively average skill.

4) Oceania

Considered one of the most unpredictable regions of the game, loopers may find themselves landing in a lobby full of bots, and then have some of the sweatiest players from the community in the very next game. This unpredictability factor makes playing on the Oceania server quite difficult.

3) NA West

There have been several debates regarding the superiority of the two regions of the NA servers. Honestly, NA West is nowhere near its eastern counterpart in terms of competitiveness, despite the server having some of the most talented individuals from the continent. Matchmaking is quite difficult here as the lobby is generally filled with decent gamers who will try their hardest to win games.

2) Europe

Europe boasts a huge player base with quite a majority of them adept at the game. Fortnite's immense popularity in this region makes it the first choice of several gamers with many of the biggest names in the Fortnite community coming from Europe. Matches here are extremely difficult and some of the most skilled gamers from other regions find it difficult to play here.

1) NA East

Surviving the NA East server is considered a true nightmare for gamers. This particular region is brimming with Fortnite professionals who have consistently been good performers at various competitive events. Some of the game's most renowned players and leaderboard toppers hail from the region, making it the most difficult when it comes to matchmaking. The playerbase is so huge here that gamers rarely come across bots.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

