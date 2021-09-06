Fortnite FNCS Finals Leaderboards (2021): List of winners from each region

As expected, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS was as close as it gets. The best pro players around the world finally battled against each other and proved why Fortnite is still considered one of the most competitive games in the world.

In each region, fans witnessed some veterans regaining their thrones, and some newcomers making a name for themselves.

Following weeks of fast-paced action, here are the winners of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS from each region.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS winners

Europe

The trio of kiryachelfg, EvozA Stormyrite and Gambit Toose won the FNCS Grand Finals in Europe with a staggering 13 points lead. The team only had one Victory Royale, but won the Finals owing to their aggressive playstyle (4.50 Avg Eliminations).

.@stormyrite @KiryacheFN and @TooseFN clutched the VR in Game 10 and currently sit in 1st in the EU Standings with two games left 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/N4PS05L44f — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 5, 2021

Each player will receive a $100,000 prize.

NA East

As usual, NA East was one of the most stacked FNCS regions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Amidst the fierce competition, Twitter DukezFN, DL Justice, and twitter userzfn won the Finals with a massive 38 point lead.

And just like that, @dukezfn @UserzFN and @Justicee not only secure the VR in the final game but they are your NA East Chapter 2 Season 7 #FNCSFinals Champions!



333 Total Points, 2 Victory Royales, and 64 Elims 🎉🏆 pic.twitter.com/1ImzS6GI8W — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 6, 2021

The trio's dominance is self-evident from their stats, as they eliminated an average of 5.33 opponents in every game.

Each player will now receive a $45,000 prize.

NA West

Fortnite fans around the world cannot get over the consistency of 100T Arkhram, 100T rehx, and NRG Epikwhale 4x. With a 10 points lead, the trio yet again added a FNCS tournament win to their record.

NA West was arguably the most aggressive region in the FNCS this year, as almost all the participants focused more on eliminations than placement.

Each FNCS winner from NA West will get a $18,000 prize.

Oceania

Vortexnada 7, x2 Jace 7, x2TaySunz 7, won the FNCS in Oceania. The game is growing at an unprecedented rate in the region, and it was great to see the competitiveness among the pro players.

It is worth noting that prominent Fortnite YouTuber Lachlan's team, PWR, came second in the Oceania region.

Each winner from Oceania will get a $7,500 prize.

Brazil

TRIBE Opai, Phzin, and gsx are the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS winners in Brazil. The trio won in iconic fashion with a surprising 48 point lead on the table.

From eliminations to placements, the winners from Brazil dominated every aspect of competitive Fortnite in the FNCS.

Each winner from Brazil will get a $30,000 prize.

Asia

Despite having no Victory Royales in the finals, ALBA 漆黒の翼 満留王, Focus clxxer., and たかちゃん LF managed to win the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS in Asia. This was primarily because of their 6.25 average eliminations in every game, which far exceeded other teams in the tournament.

The team will get a total of $36,000, implying that each player gets $12,000 each.

Middle East

Last, but not least, team Falcon emerged victorious in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS in the Middle East.

Falcon FHD, Falcon Yonx, and Falcon iNm7x, not only had the highest average eliminations, but also secured the second highest placement points in the region. Their performance was undoubtedly a mix of aggressive gameplay and smart decision making.

Each winner from the Middle East will get a $10,000 prize.

The battle of the pros in the FNCS has ended, and the alien invasion in Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite will also end soon with a live event. Now, players around the world should now be ready for a brand new Chapter 2 Season 8, that will most likely arrive on September 13.

