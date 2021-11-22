Fortnite Grand Royale Finals: Full list of winners from NA, Asia, EU, and more

The Fortnite Championship Series Grand Royale finals took place on November 20 and 21. It pooled the world's finest players together for a chance to compete for the grand prize in the winners' circle.

Various regions across the globe allowed for local players to team up together to compete in a series of matches where the collective score was tallied.

Over two days of gaming, the Trio teams for the Fortnite Championship Series finals played a total of 12 matches to rack up as many points as possible. Famous players from all over participated, including Bugha, one of the best to ever play the game.

Fortnite Championship Series winners listed

A group of three players from each region was able to claim the title of victor in the Grand Royale for Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8 tournament. Here's are the names of each player on their respective team from each area of the world who came first overall.

Brazil - 613 total points, six 1st place wins out of 12 matches, 73 total eliminations

OPai (Hero Base)

phzin

GSX (TheCartel Esports)

North America (East) - 524 total points, one 1st place win out of 12 matches, 61 total eliminations

Duke (True North Gaming)

Mero (Team New Age)

Bugha (Sentinels)

North America (West) - 581 total points, two 1st place wins out of 12 matches, 67 total eliminations

Arkhram (100 Thieves)

Reet

EpikWhale (NRG Esports)

Europe - 579 total points, three 1st place wins out of 12 matches, 66 total eliminations

Hen (Guild Esports)

TaySon (Falcons Esports)

Chapix (Falcons Esports)

Asia - 487 total points, 0 1st place wins out of 12 matches, 53 total eliminations

Albedo (GameWith)

Dokn (GameWith)

Buyuriru (GameWith)

Middle East - 501 total points, three 1st place wins out of 12 matches, 61 total eliminations

HwR Hellon

Murloc (SCYTES)

netlov (SCYTES)

Most regions produced expected winners, especially NA East's Bugha, Mero, and Duke. As with all these tournaments, the top Fortnite players received a healthy paycheck for their performance and represented their respective esports teams (if applicable) with pride.

