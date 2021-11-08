What happened to Agent Jones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? The strange disappearance of the rogue IO agent

The Fortnite lore continues to progress with many players invested in the story of Agent Jones.

He went from being a simple skin model to the centerpiece of the Fortnite storyline. After revealing himself as Agent Jones, turning his back on the Imagined Order, and trying to stop the Zero Point, Agent Jones has gone missing.

Has he really, though? There are a few theories regarding his whereabouts in Fortnite and what exactly happened to him. Until any of that is confirmed, it is safe to say Agent Jones has disappeared.

Where is Agent Jones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The last important moment of Agents Jones was in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. He was looped after he resealed the Zero Point with The Foundation. The next season was a bit strange for him.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the Guernsey skin arrived. Clearly it was Jonesy, as the Lac-pack Black Bling had a missing picture of Agent Jones on the milk carton.

Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ @VitthalG17

-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!

-Agent Jones has a snapshot?!

#Fortnite New Donald Mustard Banner! Things to notice:-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!-Agent Jones has a snapshot?! New Donald Mustard Banner! Things to notice:-Zero Point is still broken after the effect of the Galactus!-Agent Jones has a snapshot?!#Fortnite https://t.co/PVhHabzwLV

He eventually returned when the Impostors mode was implemented. Agent Jones sent Impostors to the Bridge to disrupt the flow of operations within the Imagined Order.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Agent Jones is nowhere to be found. Several of his snapshots are on the island as non-playable characters, however. This could be hinting at something huge.

When Donald Mustard updated his Twitter banner to the Zero Point chamber, Agent Jones could be spotted in the corner. That may be a clue to what he is doing or preparing to do in Chapter 2 Season 9.

Team @Team76936510 @DonaldMustard changed his Twitter Banner to an image of the Zero Point at The Bridge with Agent Jones beside the Zero Point. He has also changed his Twitter Location to "Reality Zero". He has shown different Zero Point Banners before. #Fortnite #Fortnite Season8 #Fortnite Cubed @DonaldMustard changed his Twitter Banner to an image of the Zero Point at The Bridge with Agent Jones beside the Zero Point. He has also changed his Twitter Location to "Reality Zero". He has shown different Zero Point Banners before. #Fortnite #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/zy79iNastN

That is if the next season isn't Chapter 3 Season 1. Rumors have mentioned that Chapter 3 of Fortnite could be here much quicker than anyone imagined. It could all be because of Jonesey.

Perhaps Agent Jones and his snapshots band together to fight the Imagined Order along with The Seven? Perhaps he is waiting for The Foundation to return in the Zero Point chamber before taking his next action?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Whatever the case may be, Agents Jones is certainly biding his time in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. With his disappearance so mysterious and him being gone for so long, he is definitely coming back with a bang.

Edited by R. Elahi