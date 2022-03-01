How to get the FNCS 2022 Fortnite skin for free 

The Fortnite Champion Series for Chapter 3 Season 1 has begun, and the finals are right around the corner. The best players from several regions of the world will compete in the finals, and they'll have a chance at earning million dollar prizes.

The FNCS is an essential tournament not just for pro players, but for thousands of casual players who watch their idols live. Moreover, Epic Games hosted a Community Cup in which the winners will get some cosmetics as free rewards.

Here's everything loopers need to know about the FNCS 2022 skin and the procedure to unlock it.

How to get the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Community Cup took place on February 28. In the Duos event, teams had to compete in 10 matches in a span of three hours and accumulate as many elimination and placement points as possible.

The top performing teams from each region have been awarded the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit and Winner's Mark Back Bling. Epic Games has clarified that the cosmetics will be sent to players within a week.

From the looks of it, the number of top teams is based on the total number of participants and region.

Avery @Avxry Had a blast playing comp. Love that I notice my mistakes & correct them. We got the FNCS skin so big W's Had a blast playing comp. Love that I notice my mistakes & correct them. We got the FNCS skin so big W's

When will FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit arrive in the Item Shop?

Loopers who weren't able to win the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit through the Community Cup should not be disheartened as they can still get it from the Item Shop. However, it will cost them V-Bucks.

With the 19.40 update that was released today, the FNCS outfit and the back bling were added to the files. However, there's no information on their price or release date as of the moment.

Interestingly, the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit looks like a reskin of Iris. The latter was released in Chapter 2 Season 2, and she wears a pink hoodie.

As it turns out, the character in the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit wears a blue hoodie and has the exact same hairstyle.

While many players have called out Fortnite for being lazy with FNCS cosmetics, others seem satisfied with the Iris reskin.

Countless Fortnite streamers and casual players took part in the Community Cup and were elated to unlock the FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit early. The competitive scene has been quite unpredictable lately as veterans are being stomped by new players.

Edited by Saman