"Chapter 3 Season 3 upsets me a little as I feel that the meta is still not what the players have been looking for": Nate "Kreo" Kou, professional Fortnite player

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale video games with a thriving esports scene. The next Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) tournament is all set to be held in November 2022 in North Carolina.

Nate "Kreo" Kou is a Fortnite esports player who has played in multiple FNCS events and has even won the C3S1: FNCS - Semi-Finals 3: North America East tournament. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Kreo spoke about his experience winning tournaments, his take on the current Fortnite season, and more.

Kreo's journey as a Fortnite player

Q. Hello Kreo! What made you foray into the world of esports? What was your reason behind choosing Fortnite amongst all the other battle royale games in existence?

Kreo: I have been a gamer ever since I was a young kid. Back then, I used to play games casually. I started following the world of esports early on and was into Counter Strike and Overwatch. I became a big fan of these two. Once Fortnite came out, I started playing it leisurely due to the popularity behind it. I instantly noticed that I was really good and began scrimming on a server called StepOne and the rest is history.

Q. Almost every player has their own unique gaming nickname, what’s the secret behind yours?

Kreo: Since one of my first games was Call of Duty, everyone had a cool short letter name that just sounded dope and wasn’t really a word. So, I just spent an hour sitting there typing letters together to try to make a cool word that was short, sweet, and simple. That’s how I came up with Kreo.

Q. Most professional players are into LAN tournaments. Did you miss playing offline due to the COVID-19 lockdown? Or do you prefer playing online rather than offline?

Kreo: I think once every player takes part in their first LAN tournament, it knocks their nerves out. No one will ever be able to match the satisfaction and adrenaline that LAN tournaments provide. For me, knocking such a large achievement out and securing fourth place in the Fortnite World Cup Finals – Solo at New York City is a memorable LAN experience. I will always want to compete in LAN tournaments and will never forget the feeling.

Q. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has already rolled out a month ago. Did the new update match up to your expectations?

Kreo: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 upsets me a little, I feel as if the meta is still a little too dry and not what the players have been looking for. The loot pool and no rotation meta has remained stagnant, and it feels a bit stale as of now.

Q. You recently won the C3S1: FNCS - Semi-Finals 3: North America East. Can you give us a glimpse of the best moments from the tournament? Whom did you regard as the toughest competitor in the tournament?

Kreo: One of the best moments from this tournament or any tournament is the post-tournament vibes, to be honest. After winning a tournament, it is awesome to just sit there and celebrate with your teammates. Everyone’s so excited and hyped up! Moreover, you have the relief and stress off your shoulders to just enjoy the rest of your day.

Q. What are some of the key aspects that you usually keep in mind before competing in a major tournament?

Kreo: A big part of competing prior to a major tournament is mentality. You just have to acknowledge that everything will go the right way if you maintain a positive mindset while playing. It is crucial to just keep everything in check and not let one moment affect the whole tournament.

Q. Every professional player has highs and lows in his/her career. What motivated you to pick yourself up again for the next tournament?

Kreo: Knowing that I am able to continuously compete every season always picks me up if I have a bad tournament prior. It was my dream as a kid to compete professionally so if I take it for granted, it would disappoint me.

Q. You also have a YouTube channel that currently has 92.3K subscribers. Do you have plans on expanding your YouTube channel in the future? What type of videos would you like to make?

Kreo: As of right now, I have no plans to continue uploading videos on YouTube. However, I have considered making a return to streaming on Twitch, so keep a look out for that!

Q. Since you are also into streaming on Twitch, which aspect do you like more – creating fun content revolving around Fortnite or streaming the battle royale game on Twitch?

Kreo: I think creating a fun content community around Fortnite is enjoyable. Getting that fanbase and community to like you for yourself rather than your gameplay, or just the game you are playing, is important. That following can then be utilized to expand content to other games, whether it's the 'Just Chatting' category or Valorant.

Q. What is your message to all the aspiring esports players who are too afraid to take it up as a profession?

Kreo: I would say set goals for yourself. You always want to be realistic to yourself, but do not give up on your dreams in the process. If you are in school, focusing on your studies should be your first priority and the safest back-up in life. However, make a deal with yourself or your parents. Give yourself some time to prove yourself and manage your time with school, and if it works, pursue it. If it does not, then keep your focus set elsewhere.

