What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is right around the corner, and there's a lot in store for players. Chapter 3 Season 1 was widely considered one of the best seasons in the game's history. Chapter 3 Season 2 capitalized on its success by revolutionizing the game with Zero Build, introducing great new characters, and bringing back staples of the storyline like the Doomsday device and the Mecha Team Leader.

Both seasons of Chapter 3 revitalized the game and reinvigorated the player base, and this begs the question: What could Epic possibly do to ensure Season 3 is just as good as Season 2 and Season 1?

Well, if the leaks are anything to go by, there's a really good chance that the next season will live up to the standard set. With loads of new content believed to be coming to the game, here's what to expect.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 might be one of the best

The biggest leak regarding Chapter 3 Season 3 is probably about Darth Vader coming to the game. During an Epic Games livestream for Unreal Engine 5, eagle-eyed fans saw a file called "CH3_S3_VADER." Leakers later went so far as to say that Darth Vader was confirmed for the next season and that the character would be a boss on the island.

This almost surely means that the Dark Lord of the Sith will be in the battle pass.

He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT , who is known for always posting correct leaks! BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

Many players have been begging for a Star Wars-themed season similar to Chapter 2 Season 4's Marvel battle pass. That is unlikely, but it does seem like Star Wars will be involved in some way.

More information coming from Tabor Hill suggests that there is good reason to believe Indiana Jones will also be arriving next season.

Tabor Hill was the first person to know and reveal that Doctor Strange would be in the battle pass for this Fortnite season and has been correct so many other times as well with regard to the information he's provided.

This information comes from Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT , who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT, who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite https://t.co/HaIs3kePbC

Additionally, a recent leak popped up showing the battle pass screen for the upcoming season. However, even those who shared it aren't quite sure if it's real. But if it is, it confirms both Indiana Jones and Darth Vader as Fortnite battle pass skins.

If both of those skins are indeed added, Season 3 will go down as one of the most popular seasons in history.

As for the map, players can expect some significant changes. The war is coming to a head, and the Mecha Team Leader is returning. This, along with the Doomsday device, are sure to do damage to the surrounding area.

It's highly probable that Coney Crossroads, Shifty Shafts, The Fortress, and Tilted Towers will be gone next season. Additionally, The Seven will more than likely be defeated and perhaps removed from the island as well.

Either the IO or The Seven has to win this war, but The Seven winning means the loop would be broken. This, as a result, would mean no more Fortnite. And that's probably not going to happen since Epic Games knows Fortnite is a cash cow at its peak right now.

In conclusion, considering all the information available right now, the upcoming season has the potential to be one of the best the game has seen so far.

Note: All the information mentioned in this article is based on leaks, and leaks should never be confused with official information.

