Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leak confirms Darth Vader skin

While Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is still months away, leaks and speculations surrounding the next season have already started doing the rounds on the internet. According to newly surfaced leaks, Darth Vader seems to have been confirmed for Chapter 3 Season 3, meaning a Star Wars-themed season might be on its way.

Earlier, there had been rumors that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 would be a Star Wars-themed season. However, that didn't turn out to be the case. Instead, Epic Games decided to focus more on the IO and the Seven war, bringing in previously unknown entities like Geno and the Sisters to the island.

Now, leakers have teased the theme for the upcoming season and even spilled some interesting facts.

New leaks reveal that a Darth Vader skin is confirmed to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games has not shied away from potential collaborations or partnerships and has always tried to bring new and interesting things to the game. From bringing movie stars to the battle royale to introducing the world-devouring Galactus, the developers have brought almost every big name and franchise to Fortnite.

As per new leaks, a Star Wars collaboration is already in the works for Chapter 3, Season 3, and will see the arrival of Darth Vader on the island. According to prominent leaker and data miner ShiinaBR, Darth Vader has been confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and will be the boss of an area on the island.

He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks!

However, it's not known whether Darth Vader will be part of next season's Battle Pass as a skin or if Epic has something different in mind. Despite the lack of details, this tidbit of information is enough to hype the community and the players for next season.

This isn't the only evidence pointing to the imminent collab. A Twitter user named polaq managed to spot a folder called “C3S3_VADER” during the Unreal Engine 5 live stream. This further hinted at and solidified the notion that a Darth Vader skin might be in the works for Chapter 3 Season 3.

Apart from this, Epic Games chief Donald Mustard has been giving away hints about a potential Star Wars collab via his tweets. In one of his tweets, he posted an image of a pixel-art style Chewbacca and C-3PO with the caption “sooooo many secrets here…” further fueling speculation.

While none of this has been officially confirmed by Epic Games, leakers have been at least partially accurate about collaborations in the past. Players can keep an eye out for more information in the coming days.

