Fortnite update kicks off the destruction of Tilted Towers, again

Based on a recent leak, it seems like Tilted Towers is in danger and will be removed from Fortnite once again.

One Fortnite Hot Drop that Loopers have loved since the OG days is Tilted Towers. Tilted houses the famous clock tower, which is known for some legendary build battles between loopers. The POI has also changed appearances for Gotham City and Neo Tilted in Chapter 1 of Fortnite as per the season required.

Tilted Towers was first removed for the entirety of Chapter 2. It was destroyed by a volcano and was replaced with POIs like The Agency, which became the new Hot Drops for loopers. But to their surprise, Tilted Towers made a comeback in Chapter 3 when the island flipped on itself, giving Loopers the same joy of Hot Drops they loved in the OG days.

Fortnite update kicks off the destruction of Tilted Towers

A recent leak by famous leaker HYPEX shows the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map where players can see craters forming around and over Tilted Towers. However, one noticeable detail that loopers can notice is the removal of the IO Blimp that is hovering above the POI.

This destruction could be due to the next war between The Seven and IO forces that will take place at Tilted Towers. Last week, Loopers defeated the forces at Rocky Reels, which will ultimately result in Blimps crashing down, like the ones at Condo Canyon and Daily Bugle.

Fortnite @FortniteGame We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. https://t.co/6g2I05IG7T

However, Loopers are also drawing speculation that the destruction of Tilted Towers is due to the disappearance of the loveable creature of Fortnite Island, Klombo, which is still unknown to the players.

Last season, when Klombo first appeared on the island, the official Twitter handle of Fortnite tweeted that if something happened to Klombo, they would destroy all of Tilted Towers.

Which is why most of the player base was careful and caring towards Klombo, while a part had been trying to defeat the invincible beast. However, with his sudden disappearance, leaks have shown that Klombo is still alive as loopers have been getting secret Klombo quests.

As the player base continues to speculate if Tilted will be removed in the future or not, all they can do is defeat the IO forces as the war closes in on the next POIs like Tilted Towers and Command Cavern.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan