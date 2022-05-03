Fortnite update v20.30 patch notes: Omega Knight revealed, Tilted Towers destroyed, Obi Wan's Lightsaber, and more

Of all the updates so far in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, v20.30 has been filled to the brim with excitement. The final member of The Seven has been revealed, a dreaded ‘OG’ skin is back with a vengeance, and Loopers will soon be falling out of the sky.

Here are some of the most important leaks from the ongoing v20.30 update.

Note: All leaks mentioned in this article may not come to fruition immediately.

Important patch notes from Fortnite 20.30 update for Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Omega Knight and The Order

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Omega Knight skin is currently encrypted however here is the item shop asset for the bundle! The Omega Knight skin is currently encrypted however here is the item shop asset for the bundle! https://t.co/LrhwJ6A5eg

Omega Knight 2.0 has finally been revealed, and it looks as magnificent as ever. The cosmetic will feature its own set of challenges that players will have to complete to upgrade the skin. In addition to this re-skin, the final member of The Seven, known as The Order, has also been revealed.

Both of these Fortnite skins will likely be up for grabs during the next item shop rotation or in a few days. Whichever is the case, Loopers can expect them to cost a pretty penny, given the hype and nostalgia associated with them.

2) Tilted Towers destroyed, again

With the ongoing war in Fortnite between the Imagined Order and The Seven, it was only a matter of time before Tilted Tower was destroyed yet again. According to leakers, that time has come.

Tilted Towers is once more in ruins, and the OG location is likely to be removed sooner or later. On the other hand, there is a possibility that the developers may repair it as they did many seasons ago.

3) Obi Wan's Lightsaber is added to the game, and Star Wars weapons make a return

The Star Wars crossover has been confirmed, and Obi-Wan now has his own Lightsaber in-game. While this is merely Epic Games giving fans what they want, it may also be a subtle hint at a possible upcoming Obi-Wan NPC next season.

HYPEX @HYPEX LIGHTSABERS AND STAR WARS WEAPONS ARE BACK!



This "E-11 Blaster" has infinite ammo and does 30 damage to players, with a 4.75 fire rate! LIGHTSABERS AND STAR WARS WEAPONS ARE BACK!This "E-11 Blaster" has infinite ammo and does 30 damage to players, with a 4.75 fire rate! https://t.co/wF5FUn22Y4

Aside from his Lightsaber, other sabers have also been added back to Fortnite alongside the E-11 Blaster. The weapon has infinite ammo and inflicts 30 damage on players. However, its fire rate is rather low at 4.75. In addition to these updates, there's also an Imperial Star Destroyer in low orbit above the island.

4) New 'Strange' NPC

Out of the blue, Epic Games has decided to add Doctor Strange as an NPC on the island. Given that the Multiverse of Madness movie airs on May 6, this could be used to build hype for fans and help promote the movie.

It's likely that he may offer items for sale and produce some cryptic dialog for fans to ponder over. Other than that, there's nothing else at play here. But then again, knowing Epic Games, they might be up to something.

5) Choppa vs. Balloon funding

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Choppa Funding Image & updated Balloon icon has been added in v20.30 The Choppa Funding Image & updated Balloon icon has been added in v20.30 https://t.co/xXdqOLVz5Q

Rather than simply bringing the Choppa back to Fortnite, the developers are allowing players to choose between it and Balloons. While both offer amazing verticality, the Choppa is superior by far.

It's unclear why Epic Games decided to take this route, but the funding station should go live once the update for v20.30 is complete.

