Fortnite might get lightsabers only tournament, show leaks

Fortnite is looking to honor May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day (Image via Epic Games)
Rishabh Sabarwal
Modified May 03, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Rumors

Fortnite and Disney have a history of epic collaborations where characters from various properties of the latter, like Marvel and Star Wars, have made numerous appearances in-game. Apart from comic book collaborations with Marvel and DC, the battle royale has also had an incredibly successful partnership with Star Wars in the past.

The first time loopers witnessed items and cosmetics from the legendary franchise was during Chapter 2 Season 1, with the release of the film Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The collaboration brought heroes and villains like Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Death Troopers as skins, and the mighty lightsabers as Mythic weapons that changed the game forever.

With May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day, around the corner, players might get another collaboration and the return of their favorite Mythic lightsabers. With the hype around Zero Build and lightning cups, an interesting leak shows something more exciting happening tomorrow.

Fortnite might get lightsabers-only Duos Lightning Cup

New #Fortnite Tournament added:Title: "Star Wars" Lightning CupFormat: DuosDate: May 3rd"This weapon is your life. This Lightning Cup will feature a special, adjusted loot pool." https://t.co/WptGSh9IJY

A recent leak shows that a tournament has been added to the game files, which will take place on May 3, i.e., today, and function in the same format as other Lightning Cups held earlier in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The only catch is that it would be a lightsabers-only tournament.

This means that loopers will only be able to use their pickaxes and lightsabers to battle it out on the field and secure the Victory Royale. The event can be played by anyone and will feature a Duos format.

Its official synopsis is described as follows:

"This weapon is your life. This Lightning Cup will feature a special, adjusted loot pool."
Guess What… LIGHTSABERS RETURN IN TOMORROW’S UPDATE! #Fortnite https://t.co/QUkeAHTpco

As Star Wars Day approaches, further leaks confirm that lightsabers will return in their special Blue Chests spawn across the Fortnite island. However, considering the latest game features, there has been no information on the weapon stats or whether they have been buffed or nerfed.

The Lightsabers and The Star Wars Skins are set to return after Tommorow's Update!We don't know yet If we will additionally get a New Skin.#Fortnite https://t.co/JI8HT4QJJN
Further leaks from the Fortnite player base show that Star Wars skins will also return to the title with classic gliders, emotes, and backblings. However, there is no information on whether loopers will receive a new skin in the Item Shop, although there has been a buzz around about the upcoming Darth Vader and Obi-Wan skins in a future collab.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

