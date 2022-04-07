Tfue returns to Fortnite competitive with new Lightning cup tournament and immediately dominates

Tfue has a bit of a complicated history with Fortnite. He was one of the most prominent streamers as the game rose to popularity. His career was boosted alongside the game as it hit an all-time peak in the earlier days.

He moved on to other games as his career continued to thrive, but his absence was felt in the Fortnite community. Thankfully, after many teases and a very long sabbatical, Tfue has returned to the game.

He's already dominated in official play. He played the latest Lightning Cup and placed incredibly well.

Tfue returns to Fortnite officially, dominates cup

Tfue hasn't been back for very long, but he has completely dominated the competition. In the Zero Build-Squads Lightning Cup, he was able to place second in both regions. It was an impressive showing for the pro.

Tfue @Tfue 2ND PLACE ON BOTH REGIONS LOL 2ND PLACE ON BOTH REGIONS LOL https://t.co/D7pF009Q6B

In NA-East, Tfue finished just eight points shy of first place and placed higher than teams with stars like Nick Eh 30 and CRACKALANCHE. In NA-West, he also placed second and was 13 points from the top spot. He beat out teams with players like LeMarke James and JFT Batman Bugha.

It had all sorts of players buzzing, including Khanada. His performance was certainly impressive and deserving of praise.

What's even more impressive is that he was able to do so after such a long absence. Being rusty is a genuine problem for many gamers, especially after not playing for several years.

To make it even better, the tournament he played in was Zero Build. Zero Build has been a controversial part of Fortnite since its introduction at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2, especially among pros.

Zero Build (Image via Epic Games)

Returning to a game with completely different mechanics can be challenging. Tfue is evidently up to the task. He easily dispatched most of his Fortnite competition and took home a couple of trophies for his placements.

