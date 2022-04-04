Tfue announces his Fortnite return, will more old streamers follow?

Tfue has had a long and complicated history with Fortnite. He was a staple of the game for a long time as it initially rose to prominence, synonymous with other star streamers like Ninja and SypherPK. Tfue then began beefing with Ninja and eventually stepped away from the game. He was still a famous streamer, but with other games.

He teased a return for Chapter 3 Season 1 when The End, the live event for Chapter 2 Season 8, was announced. However, he ultimately didn't do anything about it. He then briefly returned during Chapter 3 Season 1, teaming up with Ninja in a surprise twist.

He's now posted to YouTube saying he's officially returning to the game for Chapter 3 Season 2. Might other streamers follow his lead?

Now that Tfue has returned, will other ex-Fortnite streamers do the same?

Chapter 3 Season 2 has been a hit, even though Epic Games made the controversial decision to remove building. They've put building back in the game but introduced Zero Build LTMs, which has been a significant reason why so many players have returned to the game.

Tfue and Cloakzy both returned to the game after extended absences and were able to win a cash tournament. It's impressive, but it also highlights how many players have returned.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Bro Fortnite takes away building and Tfue and Cloakzy make a return to win a $100,000 tournament like it's 2018 all over again wtf is life



Former Fortnite pro actingliketommy returned to the game after retiring. Chapter 3 Season 2 has been highly controversial but attractive to former players. It was a new twist, so curiosity may have played a part, but they seem to be sticking around.

Several pros, including G2 MackWood, were very upset about the introduction of no-build modes. Regardless, Epic Games seems to have struck gold with this season.

Even Cloakzy returned this season (Image via Cloakzy)

All of this would indicate that it is very likely that some former Fortnite pros will return to the game. Tfue was one of the most notable absences from the game, and he returned, which pretty much means anything is possible.

Players like psalm, Aydan, and others have quit the game, but Fortnite seems to be growing so much that it's attracting everyone back. Casuals have flocked to the game without building because it is a bit easier.

It's surprising but undeniable that the lack of building has drawn old pros back. Fortnite might not be at its ultimate peak that it reached earlier (2017 and 2018), but it seems to be getting close to that territory.

