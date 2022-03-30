Retired Fortnite player 'Actingliketommy' can't resist returning after No-build mode

Actingliketommy hasn't played Fortnite in a long time. His Twitter bio even reads "Former Fortnite Pro". He retired from the game and, as far as anyone knows, has not played since then. It's possible that he played it in his free time or off-stream, but from the public's perception, he had put the game down permanently.

Chapter 3 Season 2 started with a controversial twist: No more building. The game mechanic that made Fortnite unique has been removed. This was only a temporary change but a heavily controversial one.

Ironically, while it didn't appeal to everyone, many players liked it. Some even started playing the game again or for the first time. It seems like actingliketommy picked it back up again.

Retired Fortnite player returns after No-Build mode introduced

The gamer posted to his Twitter, saying he would play the popular battle royale once again if he got over five thousand likes on the post. It might seem like a hard bar to clear, but he was always probably going to play again in reality.

Five thousand likes aren't much for someone as famous as actingliketommy, who has over 46 thousand followers. Hence, he reached the like count pretty quickly after posting the tweet.

He later shared an update confirming that he was returning to Fortnite and not simply fishing for engagement. Actingliketommy is officially back on the scene.

A big reason he and so many others are playing again is to try out the no-build mode. Building has been a massive part of the game since the beginning, and this is the single most significant change to the game.

Nathan Davis @NDavisDK @actingliketommy I mean, IMO, you should come back to at least try the no build mode. It makes it so much more fun for us old heads who can't keep up with these teenagers. @actingliketommy I mean, IMO, you should come back to at least try the no build mode. It makes it so much more fun for us old heads who can't keep up with these teenagers.

Anyone who has had the slightest interest in the Epic Games battle royale is interested in trying out the new mechanics.

Epic Games, as a result, has made the No-Build mode a permanent part of the game. With the v20.00 update yesterday, Zero Build was introduced for Solo, Duos, Trios and Squads.

While it may not always be the main mode, it will be available for those who want to play it. This bodes well for keeping and expanding upon the current player base.

