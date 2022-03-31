Competitive Fortnite players upset after 'casuals' get no-build mode permanently

Yesterday, the Fortnite v20.00 update introduced a controversial change to the game. Zero Build was officially introduced after Fortnite controversially removed building for the first portion of Chapter 3 Season 2. The difference was a big thing, but many players weren't concerned since it would only be gone for a little while.

No-build modes are here to stay, and some players are not too pleased with that decision. The latest debate is an offshoot of the sweats vs casuals debate, which seems never-ending.

Competitive players have taken to social media to air out their frustrations with the mode being made permanent. Here's what they had to say.

Competitive Fortnite gamers are frustrated with the addition of Zero Build

The removal of building has completely changed the dynamic of the game. It was a distinct advantage for those who built aggressively over those who didn't. The latter often avoided the former altogether when it came to combat situations.

NRG Zayt @zayt I see a lot of people enjoy Fortnite without builds yet havent seen 1 player that CAN build enjoy it :/ I see a lot of people enjoy Fortnite without builds yet havent seen 1 player that CAN build enjoy it :/

The lack of building stripped away everything and made the game solely about combat, which many non-building players are good at. When a player isn't cranking 90s and building a fortress to kick off a fight, the fight is a lot fairer.

However, for those who do build, the change took away a considerable part of their game and frustrated them. It frustrates them even more to see that Epic Games "caved" and gave the "casuals" their own mode.

G2 MackWood @MackWood1x All im sayin is casuals love no building and it gets its own mode the next WEEK, comp players love late game arena, never seen again All im sayin is casuals love no building and it gets its own mode the next WEEK, comp players love late game arena, never seen again

It's not an invalid frustration for them to have, given that the mode they liked wasn't added back, and it seems like Zero Build is here to stay. However, since Zero Build is likely only going to be an alternative mode, the main game should remain unaffected.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam No building in fortnite is the worst thing to ever happen to humanity No building in fortnite is the worst thing to ever happen to humanity

However, it is undoubtedly frustrating to feel unheard by anyone, especially the company that thrives off these players.

ERA @Erasii_ @FortniteGame all these casuals asking for the no-build mode to be a permanent game mode are delusional we have been asking for late-game arena to be a permanent mode for almost a year and they don't listen what makes you think there gonna listen to you? @FNCompetitive all these casuals asking for the no-build mode to be a permanent game mode are delusional we have been asking for late-game arena to be a permanent mode for almost a year and they don't listen what makes you think there gonna listen to you? @FNCompetitive @FortniteGame

Sweats have been telling casuals to "get good" at the game for a long time as casuals have complained about having to face sweats in-game. Epic Games has now offered a potential solution with separate game modes, but the debate seems far from over.

KNG Khanada @Khanada The things I would do for bubble wrap builds back The things I would do for bubble wrap builds back

It has been a frustrating season for a lot of players, including Aussie Antics.

NRG Aussie Antics @AussieAntics I just woke up.



They made no building its own game mode but also its still no building in pubs...?



Why both? I just woke up. They made no building its own game mode but also its still no building in pubs...? Why both?

Clix wasn't a big fan of the change, either.

Clix @Clix Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game

mau thinks it's not Fortnite anymore.

mau @mxuie



Building made fortnite what it is, keep it that way No building is genuinely terrible, its just a high ground camping simulator like every other BRBuilding made fortnite what it is, keep it that way No building is genuinely terrible, its just a high ground camping simulator like every other BRBuilding made fortnite what it is, keep it that way 👍

Other Fortnite pros like SypherPK aren't necessarily upset about it but have tried to find a middle ground.

SypherPK @SypherPK @Ninja Smart building on a cool down might be the best of both worlds. Makes building an 'ability' that can be used on a cool down as opposed to spammed. credit to @AussieAntics @Ninja Smart building on a cool down might be the best of both worlds. Makes building an 'ability' that can be used on a cool down as opposed to spammed. credit to @AussieAntics https://t.co/Mhjynu6VEj

As long as Zero Build is active, certain Fortnite gamers will remain frustrated. If Zero Build was ever to be removed, other players would be frustrated and may quit playing again. That's probably not something Epic Games wants to experience, though.

