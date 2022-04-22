Lightsabers may return to Fortnite by May 4, 2022

Star Wars fans in the Fortnite community are desperately waiting for May 4, 2022. It can be a day on which they not only celebrate Star Wars, but might also witness the return of Lightsabers to the battle royale title.

Lightsabers were originally released during Chapter 2 Season 1 as Mythic weapons. Even though they were clearly overpowered, fans loved them.

A ton of leaks and rumors have suggested that Epic Games is planning something big with Star Wars. This includes the return of Lightsabers, and here's when Loopers will be able to use them again.

Fortnite might bring back Lightsabers and Imperial Storm Trooper NPCs on May 4, 2022

May 4th is a big day for Star Wars fans around the world. It is also the perfect occasion for Fortnite to bring back the Lightsabers and Imperial Storm Trooper NPCs.

HYPEX @HYPEX Imperial Storm Trooper NPCs will return soon!



They just say "Rebel scum." when you walk up to them.

As per HYPEX, Lightsabers' effects have been updated but they aren't present in the files as Mythic weapons.

HYPEX @HYPEX Lightsabers' effects have been updated but the mythics are not in the files atm, BUT the next downtime update is timed exactly 1 day before May 4th. They might return that day along with the cosmetics & NPC i posted earlier!

The leaker added that the next update in Chapter 3 Season 2 should ideally arrive on May 4, 2022. It wouldn't be a surprise if Lightsabers as well as the Imperial Storm Trooper NPCs are a part of the upcoming patch.

It is worth noting that these aren't the first leaks to hint towards the return of Lightsabers. Leakers discovered them in the files almost a month ago, and fans have been excited ever since.

Lightsabers in Fortnite deal 45 damage and can also block bullets. These energy swords are vulnerable against fast firing weapons and it will be interesting to see if they will be dominant in Chapter 3's 'Spray and Pray' meta.

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 be Star Wars themed?

Prominent leakers like ShiinaBR have confirmed that Darth Vader will be a boss on the island during Chapter 3 Season 3. Naturally, he will have a Mythic weapon that Loopers will be able to obtain after defeating him.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3

Such leaks have compelled fans to think that Chapter 3 Season 3 will be all about Star Wars. While some players are expecting Chewbacca and C-3PO in the Battle Pass, others wish to see Fortress Vader on the map.

The first two seasons of Chapter 3 revolved around the Zero Point storyline, and a crossover season seems like the ideal way to mix things up.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Star Wars skins will most likely return soon!

However, it is too early to assume the theme of the next season. As of now, players are looking forward to the return of Star Wars skins, Lightsabers, and more.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan