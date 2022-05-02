Marvel's Scarlet Witch is coming to Fortnite, new leaks suggest

Dr. Strange arrived in Fortnite sooner than expected. With Chapter 3 Season 2 starting on March 20, players got a huge head start on the skin. This is weird as cosmetics are usually released a few days or a week before the related movie or show airs.

However, this could have been done because Epic Games wanted to add it to the Battle Pass for the new season. Speaking of the new season, according to leakers, Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, is likely to be added to the game soon.

Scarlet Witch skin may be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and soon

According to prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, there's a strong possibility for Wanda to be added to the game in the coming days. While this is based on speculation, there is a repeat pattern at play here.

Last season, the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 1 contained the Spider-Man outfit. It was released on December 5, 2021, approximately 12 days before the new movie went live. More Spider-Man costumes were added to the game during this timeframe, alongside MJ herself.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



What if that happens again for the Doctor Strange movie and we get another Strange outfit and maybe Wanda? Last season, we got a Spider-Man outfit in the Battle Pass, and later that month we got another Spider-Man outfit and MJ as a promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home.. 🤔What if that happens again for the Doctor Strange movie and we get another Strange outfit and maybe Wanda? Last season, we got a Spider-Man outfit in the Battle Pass, and later that month we got another Spider-Man outfit and MJ as a promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home.. 🤔What if that happens again for the Doctor Strange movie and we get another Strange outfit and maybe Wanda? 👀 https://t.co/HKukHhHVDD

These cosmetics helped create hype for the movie in-game and bolster sales. The same advertising pattern can be seen at play with Doctor Strange, whose skin was released with the Battle Pass days ahead of the movie.

Given that Wanda plays a significant role in the MCU, it's unlikely that Epic hasn't created a skin for the character. If an educated guess is to be made, the developers have held back on showcasing her skin since there will be more than one.

If this is indeed the reason, players can also expect more skins of Dr. Strange to be added to the Item Shop once the Multiverse of Madness film airs on May 6. Given that the two characters are the movie's centerpiece, missing out on this huge collaboration is highly unlikely.

Gamera9302 @gamera9302 The New Fortnite update 20.30 starts on May 3 at 12:00am The New Fortnite update 20.30 starts on May 3 at 12:00am https://t.co/vFypmPOFCy

With another significant Fortnite update due to be released tomorrow (May 3), there's a chance that the upcoming skins may get leaked.

However, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt. Until the skins are decrypted, jumping to conclusions may be fruitless.

Edited by Ravi Iyer