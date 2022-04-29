Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness TV spot finally confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel, Professor X, and features Captain Carter

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release next week, and Marvel has seemingly started ramping up its marketing. If you don't want any mild spoilers for the Doctor Strange sequel, I suggest you stop reading here because the recent TV spot does reveal a lot of stuff.

Some notable characters popped up there, and the hype is clearly through the roof.

The TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel and finally confirms her appearance. We even get a brief look at Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, while Patrick Stewart's Professor X is teased in a blink and you will miss it scene.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness TV spot gives new look at Illuminati

The Illuminati was already speculated to appear in the movie, and this TV spot gives us our best look at them yet. For those who don't know, The Illuminati is basically a group in Marvel that keeps a lookout for the multiverse and the Marvel universe in the same way as the TVA does.

They see any potential threats and stop them from causing any further damage to the universe.

Occasionally filled with extremely supreme beings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to feature its own version of The Illuminati. Initially, the team differs a lot in the comics as it consists of Iron Man, Professor X, Mr Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, and Doctor Strange, but here, there is a twist.

Confirmed members of the Illuminati

The confirmed members that we have till now are Professor X, Baron Mordo, Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter. As this new TV spot suggests, we will get to see them in action.

We get a scene of Captain Carter taking on Scarlet Witch. The former seems to have a new jetpack, which looks pretty cool. Captain Carter makes her live-action debut in this film as she was last featured in Marvel Studios' What If...?

The TV spot also features Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau as a Captain Marvel variant, ending months of debate. For a long time, fans had been wondering whether that was Tom Cruise's Superior Iron Man in the trailer or Maria Rambeau.

For some time, Tom Cruise was rumored to be in the movie. If anything, this puts a nail in that coffin.

Maria Rambeau in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Marvel Studios)

We also get a new glimpse at Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X. Reprising the role for the first time since Logan, fans see him here in a new wheelchair reminiscent of the classic '90s X-Men series. There have been some fan theories about how this version of Charles Xavier is the same as that show.

Superheroes still rumored to be in the Doctor Strange sequel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rumored to have a bunch of cameos, and seeing these being confirmed is excellent. The characters still alleged are Mr Fantastic, Black Bolt, Deadpool, and Clea.

Clea, by far, has been the most talked-about rumor for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many have been speculating that she will be played by Charlize Theron in the upcoming sequel and will be featured in the film's post-credits scene.

The Living Tribunal was also confirmed to be in the film in a recent TV spot.

Whatever it may be, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to hit theatres next week as we will finally have all our questions answered. It hits theatres on May 6.

