5 Doctor Strange comics you must read before 'Multiverse of Madness'

Doctor Strange is one of the most beloved comic book characters. Thanks to the amazing portrayal of the character in the MCU by Benedict Cumberbatch, everyone is familiar with Doctor Stephen Strange.

However, there is so much more to this character apart from what we've seen in the MCU. So, if you're also intrigued to learn more about Doctor Strange, here are some comic books you should definitely read.

5 best Doctor Strange comics that are worth exploring

1) The Oath

The Oath shows the strong bond between the Sorcerer Supreme and Wong (Image via Marvel)

The comic book featuring the Sorcerer Supreme is a perfect blend of friendship, loyalty, and heroism. The story begins with Doctor Strange's servant, Wong, carrying him to the hospital as a gunshot has wounded him. If he doesn't get operated on soon, he will die. While the nurse is operating on him, he looks out for the magical elixir as it is the only thing that can cure Wong's brain tumor.

The story also follows Doctor Strange's hunt for the person who has shot him. Meanwhile, he learns that his predecessor has found out about the elixir and is looking for it so that he can destroy it.

2) Strange Tales #127

The comic book features Dormammu (Image via Marvel)

Written by Stan Lee, penciled in by Dick Ayers, and inked by Paul Reinman, the comic book was released in 1964. The story follows a fight between Doctor Strange and Dormammu. While waiting for the fight to start, Strange's ally Clea showed him a magical barrier that contained the mindless ones.

Once the fight started, Clea was imprisoned by Dormammu. The villain couldn't stand in front of the Sorcerer Supreme for long, making his mystic barrier weak. However, Strange helped him in re-establishing the barrier. Later, out of gratitude, Dormammu decided to release the intention of ruling Earth. Moreover, after returning to Earth, Doctor Strange was rewarded by his mentor Ancient One.

3) Doctor Strange: A Separate Reality

A seperate reality was published in 2016 (Image via Marvel)

Already familiar with the spectacular work of Doctor Stephen Strange in Defenders, writer Steve Englehart decided to take the Supreme Sorcerer to a world full of magic and myth.

A Separate Reality follows Strange and his allies who get trapped in the Eye of Agamotto and have to fight the super-powerful monster, Shuma-Gorath. Moreover, they have to foil the time travel plot by the supervillain Baron Karl Amadeus Mordo.

4) Defenders: Indefensible

Defenders was created by Roy Thomas (Image via Marvel)

Comic Defenders: Indefensible follows a storyline that involves Avengers' mighty heroes and Stephen Strange. The team often has to battle supernatural as well as mystic threats. This was the first time Strange got involved with a team of Superheroes. So, if you're also keen to see the first interaction of Sorcerer Supreme with the Avengers, then this is a must-read.

The story features Sorcerer Supreme, Hulk, Silver Surfer, and Namor fighting an evil, possessed Wong. For fans who have come to love the representation of Wong in the MCU, this comic will give an interesting outlook at what can happen if the character crossed over to the other side.

5) Doctor Strange vs Dracula: The Montesi Formula

The comics shows Strange fighting the King Dracula (Image via Marvel)

What happens when Strange, Blade, and Nightstalkers have to fight the king of vampires? Sounds interesting, right?

In this comic book, the king of the Undead wants the Earth to be conquered by the spell of Darkhold. The three heroes have to fight the vampires and send them back from Earth's dimension.

It is one of many stories in which a different dimension plays a crucial role, and it is definitely worth reading. Blade is also one of the most brutal yet complex characters, so seeing him work shoulder to shoulder is a treat for every comic book fan.

