From Green Arrow to Richie Rich: 5 wealthiest comic book characters, ranked

We've seen several characters flex massive wealth and money in comic books. These rich characters use their money to do things as they see fit and become superheroes or villains by using their resources.

Also, when we talk about the wealthiest comic book characters, some of the names that come to mind are Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark. However, fans should know that some other characters in the comic books flaunt incredible wealth too. So, if you're also keen to learn about the richest comic book characters, here's a list you might enjoy.

Exploring the richest comic book characters who can own expensive items without worrying about their savings

5) Green Arrow

Green Arrow is skilled at fighting using bows and arrows (Image via DC)

In the DC comics, Green Arrow, aka Oliver Queen, is born to parents who have made his life easier by building Queen Industries, a corporate dynasty. He, therefore, doesn't have to worry about his career and can enjoy his life as a playboy.

Oliver spent most of his life as a spoiled brat who didn't care about anything. He always used the money to get things done his way. In Infinite Frontier #0, Oliver confirms that he is more prosperous than the mighty Bruce Wayne.

However, after Oliver's father gets killed, he becomes the Green Arrow to save people using his fighting skills, bows, and arrows.

He is also associated with politics, which is one of the reasons for his richness. Moreover, he continues to invest in other businesses to maintain his status.

4) Richie Rich

Richie Rich loves to travel (Image via Harvey Comics)

Despite being a rich kid, Richie Rich loves to stay grounded and spends his money traveling and helping the needy. He is the only son of his wealthy parents and lives in a big mansion. Richie Rich has it all that makes him the world's richest kid.

There is no specific number to Richie's wealth, but his wealth ranges from $5.8 to $130 billion in multiple publications, making him one of the wealthiest comic book characters.

Interestingly, having a big bank account doesn't make Richie arrogant and careless; in fact, he always finds ways to help less fortunate people. This makes him different from the other rich spoiled kids. Isn't it?

3) Doctor Doom

Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom has a lot of money (Image via Marvel)

Being the ruler of Latveria, his hometown, the Fantastic Four’s villain has a lot of money that comes to him with all the assets he owns. He has not always been rich and has built everything from scratch. Thanks to his intelligence, which is no less than Reed Richards and Tony Stark.

By setting up a company called Von Doom Industries, he has dabbled in various segments, including real estate, art, finance, and several assorted assets that make him wealthier than most comic book characters. Plus, ruling an entire country is something that has to be thanked for making him rich.

2) Namor

Namor is the second wealthiest character in the universe (Image via Marvel)

Born to one of the wealthiest families in the ocean kingdom of Atlantis, Namor was already rich by birth. He later built his corporate empire in the US. Even though he is not in favor of exploiting underwater fossil fuels for money, he still has a huge source of wealth.

Basically, by being the ruler of the ocean kingdom, he has a lot of things that can be converted into cash. Considering Namor's wealth, he is said to be the second most decadent comic book character in the entire DC universe.

1) Black Panther

Black Panther rules the entire Wakanda (Image via Marvel)

T'Challa, aka Black Panther, is nowhere different from Tony Stark. This means that these characters from Marvel comic books are billionaires, philanthropists, and playboys.

Being the king of Wakanda, Black Panther has numerous resources that can be converted into cash.

Wakanda has mountains of Vibranium, which is considered one of the most expensive metals in the universe, worth several trillion. The metal is good at absorbing kinetic energy and is unbreakable. Conveniently enough, this precious and priceless metal is only available in one country, Wakanda.

So, having control of a resource that can take the Earth's technology hundreds of years ahead makes Black Panther the richest character in the Marvel comics.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi