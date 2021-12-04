Who will be the next villain in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

The MCU has had many great villains, from the Red Skull to Thanos. This December, in a major throwback for OG MCU fans, Doctor Octopus will be back from his Sam Raimi Spider-Man grave in No Way Home.

However, the real question, is who will be the central villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Black Panther may not have the most recognizable rogue gallery like Spider-Man or Batman, but he’s iconic enough to take on well-known villains.

So, who could be the main baddie in the Black Panther sequel?

Villains for ‘Black Panther II’

The Atlantean villain, Namor

The villain Namor in Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel)

There was some buzz going around that Namor would make an appearance in the sequel. This has garnered the attention of fans and has gotten people hyped for his cinematic debut.

For those not familiar, Namor was an Atlantean and his relationship with Wakanda stretched back to World War II. This was when Namor talked with King T’Chaka. However, their relationship went sour after Namor flooded Wakanda using his powers, and the city has been at war with Namor and his people since.

The MCU could easily turn this storyline into a Greek tragedy-type film and play Namor as a sympathetic villain. This wouldn’t be too unusual for the MCU, as they gave the same treatment to Thanos.

Malice

Malice in Marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

Admittedly, Malice has already shown up in the MCU as Lupita Nyong'os Nakia. However, there have been multiple versions of the character, one of them even being a Ghost Rider villain. Another version of the character was an ally to Killmonger and even attempted to seize the throne.

It has been confirmed, however, that Michaela Coel has been cast in an undisclosed role. With that being said, it’s quite possible that she is playing the villain.

Dr. Doom

Dr. Doom in Comic form (Image via Marvel)

This might be something of a long shot, but it’s still possible. While Dr. Doom is known for battling against the Fantastic Four, he has tangled with Black Panther before.

The villain, if handled properly, could become the next big villain after Thanos. Doom possesses a slew of powers that have made him a formidable opponent against his rivals. For fans, it would be very interesting to see the Black Panther meet his match.

Killmonger

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger (Image via Disney)

Yes, we have already seen him in the first movie. Yes, he died at the end of the first movie. However, at this point in time of the MCU, dying really isn’t an expiration date or the true end of a character.

In the last movie, Killmonger was a rogue soldier who assumed the throne after an attempted murder of T’Challa. He was later defeated by T’Challa and died of his wounds.

There has been some buzz over Killmonger's return in the sequel. If so, we can only imagine in what capacity.

