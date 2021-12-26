Why Black Panther is the best superhero origin story of all time

The superhero movies of Hollywood have had a litany of great films under their belt before Black Panther. Iron Man was almost a black comedy and masterclass in introducing a cocky billionaire, performed wonderfully by Robert Downey Jr. Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins was a dark and stylish look at the dark knight’s rise to power.

However, it was only until Marvel released Black Panther in 2018 that audiences were given a brand new hero and the fresh world of Wakanda. Black Panther weaves the story of Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who must conceal the secrets of Wakanda from the outside world. However, that is threatened when a villain named Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) attempts to exploit the land for all of its riches.

The film has proved to be profound and thought-provoking for audiences. Here is why Black Panther is the best superhero origin story.

Reasons Black Panther is the best superhero origin story

4) Black Panther is the most emotionally ardent

Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther (Image via Disney)

While many superhero origin stories have also been resonant with viewers, Black Panther has heart from beginning to end. It's as beautiful to behold and a spectacle of emotional weight.

The film weaves a tale of love, loss, and redemption that even non-comic-book readers will find enduring. The spirit of the film comes from its rich history of the black panther and the beautifully shot cinematography. It doesn't rely on its action to make a worthy Marvel entry.

3) The film discusses the struggle of black lives

Black Panther and Killmonger (Image via Disney)

After being introduced to Killmonger, the audience understands the disparity of the black communities. Killmonger attempts to expose Wakanda for its rich technologies and privileges to the rest of the world so that African-Americans will have the ability to fight back against their oppressors.

Killmonger is the other side of the same coin. Killmonger is a poor, lowly mercenary who was forced to claw his way to get to power and respect. T’Challa, on the other hand, is a privileged man who grew up in the lap of luxury. Having that dynamic can be disheartening for those not affluent and prosperous.

It makes one wonder about the struggle of black lives in America today.

2) It understands the path of a hero

Black Panther preparing for battle (Image via Disney)

When the movie starts, the audience is given a memoir-like study of the Black Panther. It was said that there were several différent tribes in Wakanda, but one tribe developed the tradition of the Black Panther and allowed that tribe leader to have heightened abilities to protect his tribe members. The tradition is passed on from one person to the other, and the member must carry the mantle of the Black Panther.

Understanding that T’Challa’s history as the Black Panther is a generational custom, it’s no surprise that this film stands out from other origin stories. While Spider-Man is an enduring superhero made out of responsibility and Shang-Chi is a story of hardship and struggle, Black Panther is the only film that makes the story of the hero get passed down from generation to generation.

1) Its action is top-notch

T'Challa and Suri (Image via Disney)

In addition to its story and heroism, the film has dazzling action sequences. It makes for engaging viewing to see the Black Panther in action being challenged to a fight by an opposing tribe. A standout of the film is the casino brawl that holds the attention of everyone.

T’Challa’s cover is blown while attempting to take down Ulysses Klaue. This scene turns into a huge car chase, and more explosive action ensues. Many Marvel films have had a hard time maintaining a cohesive and extended action sequence, but Black Panther does it in spades.

