Ranking the ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Venom’ films worst to best

Everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-man will be back on screen in his latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home. In honor of the new film coming to theaters soon, it’s only fitting that there be a recap of the entire Spider-Man saga, including his Venom spin-offs.

Of course, the history of the webhead, which has spanned many years, has been unmatched by most superheroes, so fans are bound to have their own rankings for the Spider-man franchise.

But here is one of those lists, a comprehensive ranking of all of the Spider-Man and Venom movies.

How do the ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Venom’ films stack up?

10) Spider-Man (2002)

Willem Dafoe was the Green Goblin in Spider-Man (Image via Sony)

This Spider-Man film did kickstart the Marvel franchise, if you don’t count the Nicholas Hammond movies. The film had the makings of a good superhero film, but years have passed and it has, admittedly, aged badly.

Whether or not you enjoyed it, Goblin’s suit is lame, the superhero banter is dull, and the chemistry between Mary-Jane and Peter Parker is almost cringe-worthy. To make matters even worse, Spidey’s swinging scenes look like they’re from a cheap Nintendo video game.

All in all, the film is cheap-looking and romantically distant. It might have been great in its heyday but has become a misshapen relic of its former self.

9) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse (2018)

'Into the Spider-Verse' cast (Image via Sony)

This is yet another Spidey film that was praised by critics but was deemed overrated by the people that saw it. To its credit, the film has an incredible color palette; however, it really seems bereft of purpose and meaning in the Spidey saga.

Despite winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, the film really seems made just for children. The villains are somewhat forgettable and it largely seems like a Sony science project just to see what the reception would be like for a larger franchise.

8) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Jake Gyllenhaal is Mysterio (Image via Sony)

Far From Home may not be the worst Spider-Man film, but it is largely the most forgettable in the franchise. We see Peter Parker traveling abroad with his classmates, where he encounters the Elementals. Luckily, with the help of his new-found “friend” Mysterio, they are able to fend the monsters off.

It has a good sense of action and mystery but it lags in execution. It would work better as a spy thriller rather than a lesson in great power and great responsibility.

7) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Carnage in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (Image via Sony)

While the movie had scenes of intense thrills and Woody Harrelson nailed the Cletus Kassady look, it failed to live up to the hype of Carnage that the comics brought exuberant life to.

Let There Be Carnage also shows a tamed, toned down Venom as the anti-hero, who, for the most part, plays second fiddle to Brock.

Luckily, its incredible action saves the film; not to mention the mid-credits scene that will leave you awestruck.

6) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man (Image via Sony)

This film has often been cited as the best Spider-Man film, and while it is a great film and a vast improvement over its predecessor, it still has its fair share of issues. For starters, the drama seems like something out of an afternoon soap opera, but with more punches and visuals.

Much like its predecessor, the film suffers from wonky, rubbery visuals that have not aged well at all. Despite all of that, it remains a heartfelt superhero film, and the train scene is always exceptional to watch.

5) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Venom in 'Spider-Man 3' (Image via Sony)

Despite what critics have said about this film, it was the darkest film in the Raimi trilogy and was incredibly entertaining to watch. Audiences are first introduced to the black symbiote that attaches to our heroic webhead.

To be fair, the execution could have been better, and the film goes out with a whimper rather than a bang, but nobody can deny its superhero splendor. Thomas Haden Church is nearly marvelous as the Sandman, while the casting could have easily used a tune up for Topher Grace’s Venom. This film is, nevertheless, an underappreciated gem, even if, at times, it feels like another downtrodden DC Comics superhero film.

Also who could forget Peter Parker’s iconic dance down the street?

4) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Michael Keaton plays Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Image via Sony)

This reboot of the webhead proved to be an enduring entry, not only in the MCU, but also in the Spidey franchise. The film was able to skip the “I just got bitten by a spider at a class trip” bit and move the character along with a new love interest and a frightening new villain: the Vulture.

You would think that it’s Tom Holland that makes the film great, but it’s actually Michael Keaton’s seductive performance as Adrian Toomes/Vulture that makes the film spellbinding. The only problem with it is the other villains don’t get the same amount of screen time that they should.

3) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man (Image via Sony)

This film was the reboot that really had fans hyped in the early 2010s. We see Peter Parker take on the Lizard with Andrew Garfield’s humor and charm shining through. What makes this film so magical is that it captures the essence of high school and being a teenager that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man failed to encompass.

This version of Spider-Man was more agile and nimble in comparison to the rubbery CG Spidey from 2002 or the half-made digital recreation of Spidey that we first saw in Captain America: Civil War.

This film has the energy and wit needed for a superhero movie of its caliber.

2) Venom (2018)

Venom as he looked in the film (Image via Sony)

If you’re going to make a Spider-Man spinoff film, could you imagine any other character to adapt? Audiences were treated to laid-off journalist Eddie Brock, who comes across an alien symbiote as they both traverse into some uncharted territory and clash into his lesser-known nemesis Riot.

The film is a darker shift from the light-hearted Spider-man movies before it. So, it’s a breath of fresh air to see this anti-hero up on the big screen that wasn’t Topher Grace in a hammy suit.

Venom is a movie that is both funny and thrilling at the same time and may not have been a hit with critics, but that doesn't mean it won’t be a classic down the line.

1) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spidey swinging into action (Image via Sony)

This may be the furthest choice from the best for most critics, but despite everything fans have said, the film truly understands the lessons of power and responsibility. It has been said that it packs in way too many villains and the narrative is not up to par, but this film is what happens when you combine hard-hitting action with gut-wrenching moments of awe.

We see Parker in a more mature state than he was in his previous film and he attempts to manage crime-fighting with his personal life. However, a new villain, Electro, arises and uses his supercharged powers to try and kill the spider once and for all.

What makes this movie so great that most critics don’t understand is the fact that it encapsulates the snappy comic-book dialogue, romance, and a hero’s journey all in one perfect film. Say whatever you want, but this was the perfect film.

