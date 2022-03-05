How to watch MCU films in chronological order

The MCU is a colossal media franchise from the US that has gifted fans with a plethora of sensational movies over the years.

Read on to find out the order in which one should watch these timeless MCU classics.

From Captain America: The First Avenger to Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU movies in their chronological order

1) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Released back in 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger lays the foundation for all the MCU movies that follow. The movie shows the transformation of Steve Rogers into a super soldier and how he manages to turn up in modern times and join the rest of the Avengers.

2) Captain Marvel (2019)

Though the movie came out in 2019, Captain Marvel should be watched right after the first Captain America movie. The movie portrays the origin of one of the most powerful superheroes in the universe- Captain Marvel.

3) Iron Man (2008)

If one is a fan of the entire MCU timeline and not just Iron Man, Iron Man comes next in order. The movie narrates how billionaire playboy Tony Stark creates his first superhero suit and establishes himself as an iconic character in the MCU timeline.

4) The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The next movie in line is The Incredible Hulk. In this mvoie, fan witness how a doctor by the name Bruce Banner transforms into a green monster whenever he loses his calm.

5) Iron Man 2 (2010)

Moving forward, MCU fans should watch Iron Man 2 once they are done enjoying the onscreen debut of the Hulk. Here, Tony Stark's (aka Iron Man) is seen to counter a new set of challenges that pressurize him to share his technology.

6) Thor (2011)

Next in line is the first solo movie of the God of Thunder. Thor, released back in 2011, was a groundbreaking MCU movie that won over fans across the world. It introduced one of the pivotal Marvel characters, Thor, who later went on to join the Avengers.

7) The Avengers (2012)

The Avengers is the first Marvel movie where the supergroup is introduced. Featuring superheroes like Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and more, the movie received an immensely positive response at the Box Office, garnering a revenue of $1.519 billion.

8) Iron Man 3 (2013)

The last of the Tony Stark solo movies, Iron Man 3 stands as a very important film in the MCU timeline. Here, fans see how Iron Man takes down an evil powermonger, Aldrich Killian.

9) Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Thor: The Dark World was the second movie featuring the God of Thunder, Thor, as the singular protagonist. The plot revolves around how Thor defeats Malekith, the ruler of the Dark Elves.

10) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Introducing Steve Rogers' good old friend, Bucky, in a new avatar, Captain America: The Winter Soldier introduces yet another important character in the Marvel universe.

11) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

2014 witnessed the release of another fan-favorite MCU movie, Guardians of the Galaxy. This movie introduced the characters of Starlord, Gamora, and Drax.

12) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

This movie narrates the tale of yet another expedition by the Guardians where they come across Ego, who claims to be the Starlord's father. The mystery that follows is a treat for fans.

13) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Another Avengers movie that did insanely well at the box office was Avengers: Age of Ultron. The movie's plot revolves around an AI-powered system called Ultron that starts acting evil, requiring the Avengers to take control of the situation.

14) Ant-Man (2015)

Introducing yet another superhero from the MCU timeline, this movie showcases a thief, Scott, and his transformation into a superhero who's unique ability is to shrink in size.

15) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The Avengers have not always had similar ideologies and beliefs, and Captain America: Civil War is a perfect example of that. The movie narrates the rift between the supergroup and how each member deals with it.

16) Black Widow (2021)

Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow has been an indispensable part of the Avengers and the MCU from the very beginning. Fans believed she deserved a solo movie years back but it finally came out in 2021.

17) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Though MCU fans have witnessed solo Spiderman movies in the past, this was something completely different. Spider-Man: Homecoming is the movie that paved the friendly neighborhood superhero's path to the Avengers tower.

18) Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther introduced fans to Wakanda, home to the world's strongest metal, Vibranium. The movie narrates how the protagonist,T'Challa, transforms into a larger-than-life superhero after proving his worth.

19) Doctor Strange (2016)

The movie is all about the origins of one of the greatest wizards in the MCU timeline. In the movie, Benedict Cumberbatch, in the role of Dr. Strange, presents fans with an amazing performance.

20) Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok is the last solo movie of the God of Thunder. Here, despite possessing Godly powers, Thor has to escape from Hela, the goddess of death in order to save Asgard.

21) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

In this movie, Scott (aka Ant-Man), finds a new ally, Wasp. Together, they help Dr. Hank Pym in entering the quantum realm, but not before finding that they now have new enemies to deal with.

22) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War introduced Thanos to the Marvel universe and showcased the Avengers trying to prevent him from laying his hands on the infinity stones.

23) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

This movie showed the reunion of all the Avengers and how they finally took down Thanos. This is where Iron Man dies and Captain America finally calls it a day.

24) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The movie deals with how Spiderman deals with his enemies in a world that doesn't have Tony Stark in it. Things take a drastic turn once Peter finds out the truth behind his so called friend, Mysterio.

25) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

With his superhero cover blown off by Mysterio, Peter Parker AKA Spiderman reaches out to Dr. Strange for a solution that turns out to have a price.

