3 electrifying Thor hammer-wielding moments

Making his first movie appearance in 2011, Thor is one of the most powerful Avengers the Marvel universe has known. He is a God, and possesses powers that very few from the MCU timeline have.

His signature weapon, Mjollnir, is no stranger to Marvel fans. Apart from him, not many Marvel characters have the power to lift and use the hammer. His hammer scenes are a fan favorite for those who take a deep dive into Marvel movies. This article will talk about three such iconic hammer-wielding moments of his.

Thor's epic hammer-wielding moments that are loved by Marvel fans

1) Avengers: Age of Ultron

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, he asks the Avengers to try and lift Mjollnir. From Tony Stark to Bruce Banner, everyone tried their luck with the hammer but eventually failed. Stark even used a robotic arm from his Iron Man suit, but that too didn't help. Only Steve Rogers (Captain America) managed to barely move it.

Finally, when everyone was done, Thor took center stage and picked up the hammer, and even tossed it as if it was a toy. This is one of his most amazing hammer-lifting moments.

2) Thor

In his first solo movie, the God of Thunder was seen in an epic hammer scene that was enjoyed by Marvel fans. In this instance, he was down and out but suddenly out of nowhere, Mjollnir came flying towards him. Despite not being in his senses, he still managed to catch the hammer before it hit the ground.

What followed was Thor getting his powers back and using Mjollnir. In the following scene, he was seen creating a tornado that pulled in The Destroyer.

The epic fight scene ends with Thor hitting back at the powerful rays of the Destroyer and finally defeating him.

3) Avengers: Endgame

Although Captain America got all the applause for picking up Mjollnir in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, Thor also had a huge role in making the scene epic. Here we find that apart from Mjollnir, he is also using another weapon called the Stormbreaker.

Thor gets all riled up and reaches out to Thanos to end him once and for all. The scene received a loud cheer from the audience who had watched the movie in theaters.

