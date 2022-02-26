4 top-rated Marvel movies on IMDb

Over the past couple of decades, Marvel Studios has released some amazing movies that have won the hearts of fans from all across the world. From the Avengers timeline to the Spiderverse spinoff, MCU has offered some larger-than-life movies that broke records at the Box Office.

Here, we are going to list 4 of the top-rated Marvel movies that have topped IMDb's chart.

Marvel: From Wolverine to Deadpool

1) Avengers: Infinity War

Bagging a whopping 8.4/10 rating from IMDb, Avengers: Infinity War tops our list. Considered to be one of the best productions from the MCU, the movie had everything to spice things up for fans.

From larger-than-life performances by the actors to the storyline, the movie turned out to be the the ideal launchpad for the finale, Avengers: Endgame. This is also where fans were introduced to the iconic "snap" for the first time.

2) The Avengers

Released back in 2012, The Avengers was the first occasion where we saw some iconic superheroes from the MCU assemble to form a supergroup in order to take down evil forces. The movie set a ground-breaking record at the Box Office by bagging $1.519 billion.

The Avengers got a 8/10 rating from IMDb, though a segment of fans think that it should have got more. The movie, apart from introducing the supergroup, also emphasized how each superhero participated in the group’s ideology and way of working.

3) Deadpool

Another Marvel movie that got an electrifying response on its release was Deadpool. Released in 2016, the self-titled movie re-introduced one of the badass superheroes ever to exist in the MCU timeline.

Though Deadpool was initially seen in the X-Men timeline, his new avatar in the self-titled movie earned him a dedicated fanbase. The movie received a 8/10 from IMDb and laid the path to the inclusion of an iconic character in Marvel's timeline.

4) Logan

2017 saw the release of one of the most iconic yet emotional movies from the MCU timeline. It is believed to be the last time fan favorite Hugh Jackman was seen taking out the claws.

Logan narrates the life of Wolverine when he is only a shadow of his past. Though he can still fight like a beast, he is no longer immortal. Towards the end of the movie, fans were left with teary eyes as Logan embraced his death. The movie received a 8.1/10 rating from IMDb.

Edited by Titlee Sen