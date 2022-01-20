How ‘Deadpool 3’ would look in the MCU

The MCU has announced that the next Deadpool movie will be a part of the universe, as fans galore have praised the decision in adoration. The question is how would the red jokester fit into the MCU?

Deadpool has often been known for breaking the fourth wall and making a series of quips akin to that of a stand-up comedian. The fact that he can regrow and regenerate limbs from an injury proves that he is nearly indestructible.

With that kind of power drawing close to immortality, it would make for an interesting viewing to see the merc with the mouth integrated with the well-known and ubiquitous MCU.

Here is how Deadpool 3 might look in the MCU.

‘Deadpool 3’ in the MCU

New Tone for the MCU

With the Deadpool movies being raunchy comedies, led by Ryan Reynolds’ charisma, it only makes sense that the MCU use the same tone for the two previous films. As previously said, the character is known for breaking the fourth wall and cracking inappropriately-timed jokes with a dash of sarcasm and sexual innuendo.

If Marvel is serious about the next film keeping its R rating while being another film in the MCU canon, a dramatic--or in this case comedic--shift would be required as the writers would need to focus on jokes and snappy comebacks, and less on emotional drama.

That may answer what the tone of the film would look like, but how could he first appear in the MCU?

Multiversal Appearance

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home has proved that the multiverse is real and bringing back other characters from movies that were previously not considered canon in the MCU has worked, chances are the anti-hero will enter the MCU through a multiversal event.

Warning: Spoiler alert for Loki below.

This event may have been caused by the Loki Variant Sylvie after she killed “He Who Remains” at the end of the first season of Loki.

The anti-hero may be one of the alternate timelines that was spawned from the demise of the Kang variant, and gets plopped somewhere, possibly related to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

New Villain

Like any superhero film, there always has to be a villain. Since Spider-Man teamed up with alternate versions of himself and Doctor Strange will fight an evil variant of himself in his forthcoming film, it makes sense that the character may come into contact with Evil Deadpool, who is the exact antithesis of the anti-hero.

It’s unclear who the villain will be or what they will look like but hopefully it won’t be a mouthless, shirtless Ryan Reynolds with large circles over his eyes.

