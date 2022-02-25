Superior Iron Man: 3 things to know

The Superior Iron Man is an anti-hero from the MCU who comes from Earth-TRN517. The character was previously seen on the pages of comic books until the latest media leaks, where he would be making his onscreen debut in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The role will be played by none other than Tom Cruise.

Before you watch the movie, here is a chance for you to know some interesting facts about this antagonist.

3 facts about Superior Iron Man

1) He is not unbeatable

Superior Iron Man is one of the most powerful characters from the Marvel universe. He has what it takes to effortlessly counter the likes of Thor and Hulk. However, despite possessing superhuman powers, thanks to his knowledge of futuristic technology, he is not unbeatable.

He was once defeated by Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, in an epic face-off. The incident is from "Be Superior - Chapter 1: Nightmare Scenario," where he was exposed to Wanda's magic spell at the Red Onslaught's concentration camp.

2) His Endo-Sym Armor is the most powerful Iron Man suit ever made

The Superior Iron Man's Endo-Sym Armor suit has powerful repulsors that can absorb other people's energy. On top of that, it is designed in such a way that it can absorb electromagnetic energy once it identifies and locates the correct frequency range.

The suit is liquid in form and is durable to the core. It can withstand EMP and sonic attacks with ease and comes along with a taser and shoulder rocket. The Endo-Sym Armor suit is considered to be one of the most powerful ones that Stark has ever made.

3) Only 9 books ever came out featuring this anti-hero

Though there has been a fuss in the MCU about Superior Iron Man and his upcoming appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is true that the character has only featured in nine comic books in the past.

This version of Tony Stark is one of those characters who deserves more exposure and popularity as his powers are no less than that of Iron Man. Hopefully, in the future, MCU will give it a thought about making the character appear more often on the silver screen.

Edited by Shaheen Banu