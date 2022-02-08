4 wild Doctor Strange fan theories that will leave you surprised

Doctor Stephen Strange, AKA Doctor Strange is a pivotal character in the MCU. Not only has he helped the Avengers fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame but has also shown his class as a superhero in other parallel universes.

The character was first introduced in the comic book Strange Tales #113 (1963). In 1978, Strange made his television film debut. Years later, Marvel Studios thought of casting this character in the MCU and that is where the wizard gets to appear on the silver screen.

Doctor Strange fans from all across the globe have unique theories about this superhero. Here we will talk about four such fan theories that will leave you surprised.

4 intriguing Doctor Strange fan theories

1) Fans think Multiverse of Madness will be an aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War

A large number of MCU fanatics and hardcore fans of Dr. Strange claim that the second solo movie of the sorcerer will revolve around the aftermath/repercussions of his doings in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Some of the fans who have watched the trailer think that the opening lines "It was the only way" clearly refers to Dr. Strange's conversation with Iron Man in Infinity War and there must be some connection between these two movies.

2) MCU fans think that Dr. Strange paved the way for the emergence of the Eternals

A section of the Marvel fanverse believes that Strange was the one who paved the road for the onscreen emergence of the Eternals. Perhaps their theory has its roots in the fact that the wizard knew the final outcome of Avengers: Endgame, where the Avengers would finally take the gauntlet from Thanos.

According to fans, due to this, Strange purposely allowed the "snap" to happen in Infinity War and again made things right in Endgame just to bring everyone back for the Eternals.

3) Doctor Strange will help Wanda to recreate Vision in the Multiverse of Madness

Fans have a firm belief that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be helping out the Scarlet Witch to recreate her love interest, Vision. Perhaps they think since the wizard still has a duplicate copy of the mind stone in the Eye of Agomotto, he will be able to help Wanda in the rebirth of Vision.

4) Doctor Strange actually wanted the snap in Endgame to happen

This one took us by surprise as well. A segment of the MCU fanworld thinks the wizard wanted the iconic "snap" to happen. According to them, the wizard had his own reasons for thinking that characters like Thanos, Hulk, Thor and Vision should not exist in the future.

