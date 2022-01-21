"Leonardo DiCaprio and Sabrina Carpenter?": Alleged 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' cast leak drives fans wild

Last year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reportedly underwent reshoots to add multiple cameos from well-known Marvel characters. Amongst these cameos, rumors about variants of Professor X, Magneto, and Iron Man featured in the film spread like wildfire on social media.

Even Tom Cruise’s cameo as a variant of Tony Stark, i.e., “Superior Iron Man,” was rumored heavily since last year and in January 2022. Now, amidst news of the reshoots of Doctor Strange 2 being completed, an alleged leak of the movie’s credits lists multiple A-list actors in several variants of existing MCU characters.

MCUverse @MCUverse_ ! A new supposed leak for the cast members of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness; could be fake A new supposed leak for the cast members of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness; could be fake🚨! https://t.co/VxJEcM1EDn

A Marvel rumors profile, MCUverse, tweeted this seemingly fake Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness credits list from an unknown source. The page also said that the alleged leak “could be fake.”

How Marvel fans reacted to the seemingly fake credit roll for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness cast

Almost all fans agreed that the leaked list was “too good to be true.” The credit roll’s picture spawned a multitude of humorous reactions and memes from fans awaiting the Doctor Strange sequel.

Oliver Kopycinski @OliverKopycins2 @MCUverse_ i ALREADY know this is fake. you know why? hugh jackman said he’d NEVER play Wolverine again. i want it to happen too but i really don’t think this is real. @MCUverse_ i ALREADY know this is fake. you know why? hugh jackman said he’d NEVER play Wolverine again. i want it to happen too but i really don’t think this is real.

Trevor Smith @trevsmith9109 @OliverKopycins2 @MCUverse_ That's the one you go off to say it's fake? When it literally has Ben stiller as his character from night at the museum and Debby Ryan's Jessie from the Disney show Jessie @OliverKopycins2 @MCUverse_ That's the one you go off to say it's fake? When it literally has Ben stiller as his character from night at the museum and Debby Ryan's Jessie from the Disney show Jessie 💀💀

Jay 🏍 @recklesslysabs @MCUverse_ nah, you lost me with leonardo dicaprio as spiderman wtf @MCUverse_ nah, you lost me with leonardo dicaprio as spiderman wtf 💀

ᴇᴠᴇʀɪᴋ @Copperlockscum @MCUverse_ DiCaprio Spider-Man with the big eyes would be awesome, ngl @MCUverse_ DiCaprio Spider-Man with the big eyes would be awesome, ngl https://t.co/NNvd5kAXZZ

Which Hollywood stars did the allegedly leaked credit list include?

The viral image showcased many A-list stars from the upcoming Marvel “multiversal” film. It included multiple characters from both existing MCU films and movies outside the MCU.

This alleged leaked credit image lists actors like Ben Affleck reprising his role as Daredevil from the 2003 film and Henry Cavill as a new Marvel character from the comics, Hyperion.

It also credits almost the entirety of Fox’s X-Men cast, including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Patrick Stewart, and James McAvoy as their respective versions of Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, and Jeniffer Lawrence as Mystique, amongst others.

Furthermore, the Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness list included Fox’s original Fantastic Four series cast and credited Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. Most absurdly, it also credited Leonardo DiCaprio as a variant of Spider-Man, along with Sabrina Carpenter and Dove Cameron as variants of Gwen Stacy.

Why the leaked Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits list is likely fake

The credit list is likely fake as it also credits Ben Stiller as Larry Daley from Fox’s Night at the Museum trilogy. Similarly, it also includes Debby Ryan as Jessie Prescott from Jessie's Disney teen-comedy series.

Furthermore, even the possibility of such an ensemble of A-list cast is laughable as the budget for Doctor Strange 2 is expected to be less than the later Avengers films.

For instance, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame was reportedly made on a budget of $356 million. Thus, it can be theorized that “In the Multiverse of Madness” will have a production budget of around $200 million or more, which is close to that of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In addition, Xóchitl Gómez, who plays America Chavez in the sequel, shared a TikTok video on January 17 with the caption “All done.” This insinuated that the reshoots were completed. Therefore, it is improbable that any film version meant for internal viewing will include the complete cast list in the credits before the reshoots are edited.

