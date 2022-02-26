Who is the third Ant-Man? Marvel celebrates character's 60-year anniversary with upcoming comic series by Al Ewing and Tom Reilly

There is some f-ant-astic news for Ant fans as Marvel is ready to introduce the new Ant-Man in their upcoming comic book series. On the hero’s 60-year anniversary, Marvel has taken the opportunity to thank fans by launching a four-issue limited series starring the smallest heroes in Marvel comics.

Al Ewing, writer of the acclaimed comic series Immortal Hulk, and artist Tom Reilley, who has previously worked on The Thing series, will helm the upcoming series. Set to launch in June 2022, the series will showcase different Ant-Men and explore their rich history. The original Hank Pym is set to star in the first issue, followed by the irredeemable Eric O’Grady and Scott Lang in Issues 2 and 3. In a statement on Marvel's official website, Al Ewing said:

"For Ant-Man's ant-iversary, we wanted to go BIG with the world's smallest hero -- burrowing an ant tunnel right through his sixty-year history and far beyond, from the wild and wooly 1960s all the way to a future you'll have to see to believe!”

While the comic revisits the lives, powers, and personalities of the three former shrinking superheroes, a successor will also pave the way for him to reach the top. Ewing added:

“but who's the mysterious final member of this Ant-tastic Four? Tremble with ant-icipation, true believer -- the answers are coming soon to a hill near you!"

The third Ant-Man is a jerk and is called irredeemable but has a cult fanbase

Eric O'Grady as Ant-Man (Image via Marvel Comics)

Eric O’Grady is the third person to have donned the size-altering suit laced with Pym particles. The hero of the comic series titled The Irredeemable Ant-Man was a character with a broken moral compass.

A lowly SHIELD worker, Eric received the shrinking suit by accident. He used the powers of the suit to steal money, organize Ant races, and almost killed a criminal. In a long list of immoral acts, Eric O’Grady has - slept with his friend’s girlfriend (on the day of his friend’s funeral), abandoned her when she got pregnant, saved pretty ladies in trouble only to bed them, dumped his new girlfriend after learning that she is a single mother, looted a jewelry store – the list goes on and on. His misdeeds resulted in the abrupt cancelation of the comic series.

Although comic book writers tried to rectify the character by making Eric sacrifice himself to save a kid, the selfish superhero’s deeds were grave and far from forgotten.

Despite his irredeemable personality, there were plenty of readers who loved O'Grady. The comic world is filled with flawless superheroes and unbent characters, and Eric O’Grady provided a realistic take on heroes. Burdened by his past, his addictions and dark personality, Eric O’Grady’s Ant-man has a cult fan following of his own.

