Top 5 overrated comic book characters

Comic books as a medium have produced plentiful characters that have captivated avid readers and paved their way into the hearts of millions of fans around the globe.

Some characters garner praise for their character design, backstory, or witty quips. Others are placed on a high pedestal that they don’t deserve.

Here's a look at some overhyped comic book characters.

Like all mediums, comic books are not short of overhyped characters

5) Ghost Rider

It would be a lie to deny that Ghost Rider looks cool. He has one of the coolest character designs in the entire comic book history. A flaming skull, loud motorcycle, and storylines with occasional clashes with the devil might impress edgy teenagers, but others might find him a tab bit overhyped.

Ghost Rider’s dialogs, like "Innocent blood has been spilled" or "The Ghost craves for vengeance," sound cheesy and over the top. Ghost Rider might be cool, but his alter ego Johnny Blaze is pretty mediocre. Don’t get us started about the Nicholas Cage films, those films are better left untouched.

4) Harley Quinn

You know a character is overrated when every third person dresses up as them in Comic-cons. Harley Quinn was first introduced in the classic Batman: The Animated Series, and fans loved her in the first instant. However, as the character progressed in the comic book medium, her rich personality started to diminish.

Her quirks were exaggerated, and her back story was glamourized to attract 16-year-olds. Harleen Quinzel was created as a metaphor for people in abusive relationships, but the symbolism was lost the moment Harley Quinn was romanticized by the writers. While Harley's presence on this list might upset a lot of 'Daddy's lil monsters,' Twitter seems to agree with us:

3) Hercules

Similarities between the God of Thunder Thor and Hercules are uncanny. Both are gods and sons of an all-powerful father, both are mythological characters, both get angry and are mighty strong, the similarities go on. But what Thor has accomplished in Marvel Comics, Hercules, fails to achieve.

His early comic book appearances in Marvel are proof that Hercules lacks a personality. A lot of comic fans find him a knock-off of the Asgardian prince. Hercules’s contribution to the extended Marvel universe is pretty insignificant, yet the demigod seems to attract many comic readers.

2) Supergirl

Speaking of knock-offs, Supergirl is overhyped for no apparent reason. Everything right from her superpower to back story is similar to Superman, yet it is a mystery why this character still exists. The fact that Superman is the last son of Krypton made him special, the loneliness made Man of Steel a compelling character. But the writers went technical and brought forth the last daughter of Krypton, which not only ruined her character but also damaged Superman’s.

Writers could have at least innovated and designed a different suit for Supergirl, but alas, she would be forever overshadowed by her cousin.

1) Cyclops

The leader of X-Men is the most overrated comic book superhero of all time. Why - you ask? Let’s start with his personality. Having flaws in one’s character is a trait in itself, but Cyclops’s personality is not just flawed, it’s broken.

Cyclops is an inconsistent character. A loving partner in one comic is a cheat in another, a strong fighter in one comic is a weak side hero in another. Cyclops is inconsistent to such an extent that he is a villain in numerous major Marvel events.

Scott Summers has failed the X-Men team many times and has disappointed the fans on numerous occasions. Yet, hardcore X-Men fans keep flocking around Cyclops for reasons unknown.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi

