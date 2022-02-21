Top female DC comic characters

Over the decades, there have been several female characters in the pages of DC and Marvel. They were mostly seen teaming up with male superheroes and rarely seen as leads.

However, these characters have gained long due popularity now as DC took the initiative to introduce some of the strongest female characters in primary roles.

For instance, we have female titular characters in DC comics such as Catwoman and Wonder Woman. And with time, we may get more female characters from comics arriving on big screens. So, in this list, we have mentioned five strong female characters from DC comics that every comic book fan should know about.

Featuring Top 5 DC comic female characters

5) Cheetah

The list begins with the most iconic enemy of Wonder Woman. Yes, we are talking about Cheetah, aka Barbara Ann Minerva. In the DC comics, she is an archeologist who, by using an ancient ritual, tried to turn herself into Uzkartaga's avatar. However, unable to meet the virginity requirement, she received a curse of suffering from an everlasting human flesh hunger.

Cheetah (Image via DCComics)

Initially, she used to turn into a cheetah every full night. However, with time, her powers improved and she was able to stay in her Cheetah body for as long as she wished to. She also became so powerful that she pierced the impenetrable body of Superman in the new 52 continuity. Interestingly, we’ve seen Cheetah in several animated DC movies and shows, and Kristen Wiig portrayed Cheetah in the Wonder Woman 1984 movie.

4) Batwoman

Batwoman, aka Kate Kane, is a character who followed her parents and spent several years of her life in the military. However, she later decided to resign and travel the world so that she could spend some alone time in an attempt to "find herself."

Batwoman (Image via DCComics)

On a dark night, she was attacked by a thug whom she was able to fight. When she was about to knock him down completely, she had an encounter with Batman. That was when she realized that fighting crime makes her happy. She later took on the identity of Batwoman.

3) Supergirl

The young cousin of Superman also has the same abilities as him. At times, however, Supergirl has proved to be more powerful than him. That's because getting exposed to the sun improves her invulnerability, making her almost immortal.

Supergirl and Superman (Image via DCComics)

Similar to Superman, she also possesses high powers and abilities in regards to senses, durability, and stamina. Not only this, she has supervision abilities, including microscopic and X-ray vision. And being immune to almost all the diseases, whether it's physical or mental, she gives a hard time to her enemies. The character became even more popular after CW decided to release a standalone show with the same name.

2) Power Girl

Being Superman's first cousin, the Power Girl possesses all the superpowers similar to him, including, flight, speed, supervision, and many more. She hails from Earth-2 and is stronger than Supergirl. She's also friends with Batman's daughter, Huntress. Her outstanding ability to fight enemies makes her one of the greatest superheroines on her planet.

Power Girl (Image via DCComics)

1) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is a true example of beauty, power, and humanity. She is also said to be the most powerful superheroine ever created. Both in the comics and other adaptations, Wonder Woman is a prominent member of the Justice League. Her superhuman strength, speed, and lasso of truth give Wonder Woman an edge over her enemies.

Wonder Woman (Image via WarnerMedia)

Wonder Woman was already popular among fans, and Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the character in DCEU introduced the character’s emotional depth to even more fans.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi