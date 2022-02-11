Where to watch 'Superman & Lois' Season 2 Episode 6? Plot synopsis released ahead of March premiere

CW shows like Superman & Lois have been on a hiatus due to the Winter Olympics taking place in Beijing. The show returns on February 22, 2022, with its fifth episode for the season "Girl... You'll Be a Woman, Soon." However, CW has recently released the synopsis for the awaited sixth episode, titled "Tried and True."

The DC universe show focuses on a very distinct aspect of the fabled Man of Steel's life: Parenting. With Clarke Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) in a never-before-seen role, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's superhero drama has had one successful season and is on its way to another.

Read on for a detailed synopsis of Superman & Lois season 2, episode 6, and details of where to watch it.

Superman & Lois synopsis for the upcoming episode

CW has released the much-awaited episode's synopsis recently, and it seems to check all the right boxes. From the synopsis, it looks like all the major characters of the series will find themselves in a tricky position.

The most recent episode that aired showed Superman having trouble with the military amidst various political pressures. Additionally, Lois Lane was dealing with the cult, which her sister is a part of.

The sixth episode will follow on this trail and further complicate things as Lois plans to delve deeper into the cult. Check out the full synopsis released by CW below:

"Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah's quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan's (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen "Teen Wolf") finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense's relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star."

It is already indicated in the summary that Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, and Wole Parks guest star in this episode. This episode is directed by Amy Jo Johnson.

Where to watch the upcoming episode of Superman & Lois?

This upcoming episode of Superman & Lois will premiere on March 1, 2022. The show airs on the CW channel on Tuesday nights at 8:00 PM ET. You can also stream the show on the CW app (on mobile) and The CW website. All episodes of the show are available on the CW website.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by R. Elahi