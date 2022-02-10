From DC's Legends of Tomorrow to Batwoman, here are The CW shows' mid-season 2022 schedule

The schedule of all television channels, including CW, has been affected by the pandemic. Recently, it has been further disrupted due to the Winter Olympics, currently taking place in Beijing. CW, like other channels, has a host of shows on hold.

While some shows like Superman and Lois, and Naomi have taken short breaks, ranging from a few weeks to a month, other shows like The Flash have gone on a longer break. Many shows have not returned from the spring break and fans have been waiting for a long time now.

This week will see no new episodes from CW, but rest assured that all your favorite shows are set for a return very soon. Here is a list of all the CW shows and their return dates.

List of CW shows returning from their mid-season breaks

Batwoman

CW's Batwoman is bound to return pretty soon, with the next episode scheduled for February 23, 2022. This episode, the 12th of the third season, is titled We're All Mad Here.

The previous episode saw Batwoman's identity under threat once again from Gotham's finest villains. Despite surviving that, this upcoming episode will see Alice, played by Rachael Skarsten, and her continued struggles with her own demons.

The official synopsis reads,

"Ryan, Sophie and Jada come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis; Mary seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy; Alice continues to spiral out of control and contends with her mental demons."

Naomi

The fairly new superhero series with a unique twist will be back on February 22, 2022. This will be the fifth episode of the series and will depict Naomi's training on controlling her powers.

The official synopsis for the episode, released by CW, reads,

"With Naomi still shaken by her terrifying encounter with the bounty hunter, Dee continues training her on controlling her thoughts and emotions and, therefore, her powers; the class sets off on an exciting week-long camping excursion."

Kung Fu

Though it's not a return from a mid-season break for Kung Fu, the last episode of which aired in July 2021, fans are still eagerly awaiting a new episode of Kung Fu. The first episode of the second season of the show will air on March 9, 2022.

The final episode of the first season concluded with Nicky, played by Olivia Liang, beating Zhilan, played by Yvonne Chapman, and releasing Biange to earth instead of destroying it. The new season will pick up from this point and continue with the story of Nicky Shen.

The Flash

The Flash has been on a break for a long time with the previous episode having aired on December 14, 2022. The show will return with its eighth season on March 9, 2022. Not much information is available about the show's upcoming episode, but a new saga will begin following the 5 episode Armageddon.

CW is expected to release more information about the show soon.

Legacies

Legacies will return on February 24, 2022, from its mid-season break. The show, which is currently on its fourth season, will return without one of its original cast members, Jenny Boyd, after announcing her departure from the show.

The upcoming episode is called The Story of My Life, and its synopsis reads,

"Cleo, MG and Jed work together on an unusual mission; Alaric, Landon and Ted figure out what is next for them; an unexpected source takes Hope by surprise."

Superman and Lois

Superman and Lois will be back after a very short break. The drama series aired its previous episode on February 1, 2022. The next episode will focus on Sarah's, played by Inde Navarrette, quinceañera. The episode is titled Girl... You'll Be a Woman, Soon.

The synopsis for Superman and Lois season 2, episode 5 reads,

"Lana, Kyle and Sarah prepare for Sarah's quinceañera, but things don't end up going as smoothly as they had hoped; Clark finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons."

With the schedule looking very fulfilling for the coming days, it is time to brace yourself for some great TV drama on CW. Stay tuned for more updates.

