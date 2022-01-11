'Naomi': 3 reasons why The CW show cannot be missed

DC Universe's little-known comic character Naomi is set to come to TV screens, led by veteran Ava DuVernay. DuVernay recently commented on plans for the show to go beyond the Naomi-verse created in the DC comics. With the show ready to take a fresh look at the entire genre, there are several reasons to be excited.

The show will follow the story of Naomi McDuffie, a young charismatic teenager, who by chance lands on superhuman powers. The journey will take her across multiple realms of reality and to the depths of the multiverse in her quest to discover a sleeping destiny.

3 reasons 'Naomi' is a must-watch

Although Naomi's initial premise is similar to many superhero stories, this show plans to do a lot more in terms of approach and that's something to watch out for.

1) A fresh take on the superhero genre

One of the main things the series promises is a fresh new look at the genre, the kind that hasn't been done yet. This approach is currently in fashion with shows like 'Wanda Vision' and 'Loki' from Marvel, that broke the conventional superhero approach.

However, what Naomi does differently is break away from the universe that already exists to create its own, while also teasing the possibility of a multiverse. Naomi is not only set in the comic book world created by DC, but as DuVernay says, it plans to expand the established universe of the comic.

2) Potential crossovers and creation of a new multiverse

One of the most exciting things that has been revealed so far is that Naomi is not at all averse to the idea of crossover with other series. In fact, it could be the first of many to come in DC's new line of superhero shows.

However, it has been revealed that the fans should not expect a crossover in the first season, as that is meant to solely focus on the Naomi-verse. Still, it may soon be a real possibility, with Naomi being the torch-bearer in the path of a new multiverse.

3) The normalization of cultural diversity

Historically, comic books have had an archetype of a superhero, with mostly white men as the protagonists. With the passage of time, this genre has become more and more inclusive by integrating additional subcultures, nationalities, genders, and ethnicities. But it is still not "normal" per se, rather an attempt at inclusion.

Naomi plans to break this with normalization by not treating a young, black girl from the suburbs any different in terms of script and representation than it would do to a "conventional" superhero archetype.

DuVernay stated her mission as:

"By showing a different type of hero that centers a black girl, that centers different kinds of folks. We start to make that normal and that’s a radical and revolutionary thing."

Naomi premieres on January 11, 2022 on the CW network. Stay tuned for further updates.

