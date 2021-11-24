Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’: Release date, streaming details, theories and what to expect from superhero series

Marvel is dropping the long-awaited Hawkeye series on November 24. The fifth Disney+ MCU series will also introduce Kate Bishop, one of the Young Avengers, which is rumored to be one of Marvel's upcoming projects.

Hawkeye will also showcase Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop earning the mantle of the titular superhero from Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton.

In September, Renner told Entertainment Weekly,

"[Kate Bishop is] a 22-year-old kid, and she's a big Hawkeye fan...The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

In the trailer footage and promo clips, Clint can be seen trying to return to his family while being targeted by the tracksuit mafia. Kate Bishop seemingly helps Clint against them, going against her mother, Eleanor, in the process.

The approximate time of the show's regional release is 12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST.

Here are the things to keep in mind before diving into MCU's latest, Hawkeye.

Hawkeye's hearing aid:

Clint Barton with a hearing aid (Image via Marvel Studios)

Clint Barton is clearly seen sporting a hearing aid in the trailer clips. This is directly lifted from the comics where Hawkeye has had hearing impairments multiple times. In 1983's Hawkeye comic series, Clint used his sonic arrow to mitigate Crossfire's mind-control. This caused him to lose about 80% of his hearing and made Clint reliant on hearing aids.

The character again lost his hearing in Hawkeye (2012) #15 comic issue, where Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimierczak/The Clown stabbed him in his ears.

Clint's hearing loss in the series is expected to mirror Maya Lopez/Echo's deafness.

Kate's Mother, Eleanor:

Vera Farmiga in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

Vera Farmiga plays Kate's mother, Eleanor Bishop, who could be Giuletta Nefaria, aka Madame Masque. If true, this could also rope in the Maggia crime family with Eleanor as their leader.

It has been speculated that Eleanor might have some shady dealing with the tracksuit mafia and the Kingpin.

Swordsman:

Swordsman in the series and comics (Image via Marvel Studios/ Marvel Comics)

Tony Dalton plays Jack Duquesne, better known as Jacques Duquesne in the comics. Duquesne, aka Swordsman, trained Clint Barton in archery in the comics.

However, the show may switch Clint with Kate Bishop and train her. In a glimpse from the promo clips, Swordsman is seen with Eleanor, hinting at their association for a possibly nefarious intent towards Clint.

Clown:

Maya Lopez and Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak in the series (Image via Marvel Studios)

In another clip, actor Fra Free’s Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak (aka the Clown) is seen standing next to Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. This could hint at him working with either Kingpin and Maya or with the tracksuit mafia.

The Hawkeye series will also portray Lucky, the pizza dog, serving as the pawed companion of Kate Bishop.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider