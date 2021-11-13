Where to watch ‘The Flash’ Season 8? Release date, trailer and all about DC's superhero series

The Flash is set to return with a bang with a new season. After Supergirl came to an end, The Flash has become the longest-running superhero series on The CW.

As the release date nears, the creators are building up the curiosity of The show’s fans by releasing new updates. The Flash Season 8 will begin with a five-episode crossover next week and the event will be called “Armageddon.”

The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry, Iris, and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

When and where will The Flash Season 8 premiere?

The Flash Season 8 will premiere with five episodes on Tuesday, November 16, at 8.00 pm ET on The CW. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on the network’s website and app the next day.

The Flash Season 8 trailer and cast

The network dropped the trailer of The Flash Season 8 last month. It featured Barry putting together his team to save the world from an alien enemy.

The one-minute-ten-second video easily captured the attention of all fans. With it being just a teaser, expectations are running high for all that the season could possibly contain.

The eighth season will see the original cast returning to the show — Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris), Jesse L. Martin (Joe West) and Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton).

As it is a crossover event, Brandon Routh's The Atom, Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, Cress Williams' Black Lightning, Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, and Chyler Leigh's Sentinel will also star in the series.

This season’s The Flash villains will include Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.

What can fans expect from The Flash Season 8?

The previous season of The Flash ended with two storylines that will be carried forward in season 8. First, Barry Allen brings the Reverse-Flash back to life and second, Iris’ time sickness.

The Flash Season 8 will also see the superhero (Gustin) donning a new suit and the famous Golden Boots.

Speaking about his costume during a DC event, Gustin said:

“The final element that’s been missing. I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books—with the exception of those gold boots! I’ve always felt that those boots would be the final touch.”

While most of the original cast members will return to The Flash Season 8, Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon) left the series during season 7.

Meanwhile, fans can watch The Flash's new season, starting Tuesday, on The CW. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services like YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling and Hulu+Live TV.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan