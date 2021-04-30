5 storylines to explore in Zack Snyder’s Justice League based films & TV shows

The future of Snyderverse and its continuation remains in limbo even after the release of "Zack Snyder’s Justice League". But if there’s anything that fans have learned from the Snyder cut movement, it’s their sheer effort to campaign for it.

Fortunately for fans who loved "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" and are interested in the Snydersverse – it seems all hope is not lost. Zack Snyder himself hasn’t ruled out exploring his universe as a “micro-universe”.

Warner Bros. could allow the adaptation of Snyder’s continuity by embracing "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" with the multi-verse concept which allows multiple storylines to exist in different planes of parallel universes. But if so - how could the studio allow Snyder to go about exploring this unique universe? Let’s find out.

1.) Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 & 3

Even before "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" came to fruition, the Snyderverse was always set to end with a Justice League sequel and the third and final installment of DC’s ensemble.

Director Zack Snyder’s cohesive universe would have seen the Invasion of Darkseid in "Justice League 2". With the death of Lois Lane – Superman is once again pushed to the edge – leading to Darkseid taking control over the Man of Steel and killing most of DC’s finest heroes.

If that was a lot, the threequel intended to complete the arc with the death of The Batman as he attempts to rescue the world from a hellish Knightmare.

The Dark Knight, with a rag-tag team as seen in "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" - consisting of The Flash, Mera, Deathstroke, The Joker and a beat-up Cyborg trying to rescue the world.

The film would have eventually resulted in the speedster running back in time to warn Bruce Wayne of the dark future that lies ahead if Lois Lane dies.

Certainly, the two grandeur installments that Snyder had planned would have perfectly summed up the completion of Snyderverse. The continued movement to #restorethesnyderverse since the release of "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" does still offer room for the studio to produce the two anticipated sequels as part of the multiverse.

2.) The Age of Heroes – DC prequel movie on Earth’s first battle against Darkseid

“They said the age of heroes would never come again,” said Diana in "Zack Snyder’s Justice League." But, as Batman pitches in to complete the perfect tagline - “It has to”.

Similarly, the history lesson sequence from the ensemble film offered a glimpse of what took place on Earth during Darkseid’s invasion. But clearly, there’s more ground to be explored in the Old Gods backstory.

3.) The Batman miniseries with Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke

"Zack Snyder’s Justice League" offered more than what fans had bargained for in pitting Deathstroke and The Batman together. Aside from the two appearing in the knightmare sequence – the ending of "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" shows Lex Luthor ratting out the Dark Knight’s true identity to the mercenary.

The scene was originally included to set up the next event for Ben Affleck’s Batman solo movie.

Warner Bros. is currently prioritizing a different iteration of the caped crusader, directed by Matt Reeves and played by Robert Pattinson. However, as part of the Elseworld/multiverse –the studio develop a miniseries for HBO Max that explores The Batman family storyline and the events that unfold after Gotham’s finest villains learn he’s Bruce Wayne.

4.) Cyborg solo film co-starring The Flash

Ray Fisher’s Cyborg was the heart of "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" and there’s no denying that the character does well when paired up with The Flash. Although there have been disagreements between Fisher and the studio – the actor still shares his interest in reprising the superhero.

Meanwhile, development of The Flash project with director Andy Muschietti is also underway. An earlier version of the speedster film had included the cybernatically enhanced hero. But the new script does not.

Fisher’s desire to still play the role offers the studio a chance to mend relations and possibly include The Flash in a Cyborg solo film instead.

5.) Knightmare mini-series with Jared Leto’s Joker and more

Many have argued that the Knightmare sequence in "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" seemed irrelevant to the film’s storyline. However, it was a major fan service moment. But the scene also offers a chance for an Elseworld approach.

The Knightmare scene from "Batman v Superman" hinted at a possible future where the invasion of Earth by Darkseid and Superman going under his control resulted in a hellish dark knightmare.

The "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" sequence also offered more glimpses from the dystopian scenario. A world which saw most of the heroes dead, such as Aquaman and an unlikely partnership between The Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker.

The possibilities are certainly endless and surely an opportunity for Warner Bros. to explore an entire universe through movie titles and mini-series. But it remains to be seen if the studio plans on going forward post "Zack Snyder’s Justice League".