Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here and fans can't get enough, but it hurts a bit when fans can't jump into an open-world like GTA with their favorite superheroes. While the Injustice games serve as a great way to play with the greatest heroes on earth, GTA 5, with the use of great mods, can provide a solid Justice League experience.

GTA's modding community never ceases to amaze, and superhero mods have always been a particular favorite of the community's. To that end, modders have created several great mods themed around the Justice League.

To help scratch that superhero-shaped itch, fans can download these mods for GTA 5 and bring Earth's mighiest heroes to Los Santos, which is in desperate need of justice.

5 best Justice League themed mods for GTA 5

1) Superman Justice League Black Suit

The Black Suit Superman is possibly one of the most iconic arcs in Superman comics, as the Kryptonian is brought back to life in stellar fashion. One of the most striking visuals from Zack Snyder's Justice League was Kal-El coming back to life and ditching the red for a black cape.

Fans finally got to see shades of the Death of Superman arc in all its cinematic glory and they couldn't be happier. Players can now bring the last son of Krypton to Los Santos and wreck things in a major way in GTA 5's Los Santos.

2) The Flash (Ezra Miller Justice League)

For younger audiences, perhaps CW Flash is their most definitive introduction to the Superhero, but that isn't a knock on Ezra Miller's portrayal. The Justice League version of The Flash did great justice to the character and was one of the most visually striking renditions of the Flash.

The suit looked like a battle-ready armor still in the process of being iterated upon and the speed force has never quite looked as great as it did in the movie. For fans of the speedster, this mod does a great job of giving players not just the suit, but the powers that come along with it.

3) Wonder Woman BvS

Everyone remembers the first time the Wonder Woman soundtrack kicked in as she battled Doomsday in Batman vs Superman. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was the freshest take on the deeply beloved characters and fans couldn't be happier.

GTA 5's Los Santos is in desperate need of a hero and no one might be better suited for the job than Wonder Woman. The mod contains all of Diana's most iconic weapons, including the Lasso of Truth and the Godkiler.

4) Aquaman (Justice League)

For the longest time, perhaps the DC character that received the most ridicule on the internet and fans was Aquaman. Arthur Curry is by all means one of the most powerful and badass villains on the DC roster of heroes, but failed to truly hit it off with fans.

All of that changed when Jason Momoa took on the mantle to deliver a truly charismatic superhero performance as the rightful king of Atlantis. Justice League's Aquaman isn't messing about and means business, and he will need to in order to survive the mean streets of GTA 5's Los Santos.

5) Batman Justice League

(Image via GTA 5 Mods)

Batman is one of the most beloved comic book characters of all-time and has also been a collective obsession with the modding community, right alongside Spider-Man and the Hulk.

Bruce Wayne might not be the superpowered hero like his colleagues, but he is at the heart of what makes the Justice League so formidable. With his endless resources and an unparalleled tactical mind, Batman brings terror to Los Santos criminals through this mod for GTA 5.