Batman Fortnite Zero Point comic leaks: Batman's greatest arch enemy is revealed

The sixth and final issue of the Batman Fortnite Zero points comic comes out in about a week, and even before that could happen, minds have already been blown following a massive reveal.

While many tweets and leaks about the Batman Fortnite comics have been doing their rounds since April, none have been this mind-boggling and perplexing. It would seem that DC has pulled out the big guns for the grand finale, and fans are losing their minds on Twitter.

Despite Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR talking about the possibility of surprise reveals for issue #6 of the comic, no one could have imagined it would be such a huge deal.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic: The Last Laugh

Of all the villains DC could have pulled out of the closest to face Batman in the showdown, they decided to bring out the craziest of them all - The Batman Who Laughs.

According to DC Comics and the lore surrounding this enigmatic character, he is the evil counterpart and the alternate version of Batman within the multiverse. Infused with the power of Dr. Manhattan, this supervillain can do it all. From dimensional travel to immortality, nothing is beyond his reach.

Suffice to say, The Batman Who Laughs is much more powerful than all of Batman's gadgets put together. If there is a showdown in issue #6 of the comic, loopers are about to witness something spectacular.

In addition to this new super threat, it would seem that Dr. Slone has met up with Lex Luther outside of the loop. What is more shocking is that he is aware of everything that happens on the Island.

Based on a rough translation of their conversation, it would seem that Lex Luther and Dr. Slone had made some agreement. Unfortunately, there is no context at the moment as to what this may pertain to. However, as seen in the comics, a dimensional rift is opening up in the sky, with Dr. Slone stating,

"We have already started."

While this may be purely coincidental, could this rift outside the island be why aliens are occurring in-game? Or perhaps could it just be that The Batman Who Laughs is preparing to enter Fortnite's metaverse via this rift?

With so many theories and speculation going about, the grand finale of the Batman Fortnite Zero Point comic will be out of this world. But, on a parting note, irrespective of whatever happens, the comic collaboration has by far been the best this year.

