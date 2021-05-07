Fortnite: Batman is closer to achieving Midas' dream than he ever was - Break the Loop!

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series recently revealed a few secrets about the island which fans can relate to Midas' lifelong dream.

Midas is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite, who planned to break the game's simulation by stopping the storm in Chapter 2 Season 2. However, things didn't go exactly as planned and Midas was apparently eaten by a shark before Season 3 began.

Actually nick the Batman stuff explained us something about the device and how it was biult.



Midas manipulated the storms to be located in the agency so he could construct it without the loop affecting it as much.



Now we still don't know how he did that. — Theri talks... (@xcomicsd) May 4, 2021

The cover image for the fifth issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic series hinted that Batman escaped the island's loop with Catwoman. This narrative development will be key behind figuring out a way to stop Fortnite's simulation. Although, it is easier said than done.

The fifth issue also revealed that Fishstick might meet his untimely demise. This might be related to escaping the loop, as Fishstick is seen with Batman and Catwoman.

Fans took to social media to draw parallels between Midas' grand plan and Batman's escape. In light of this recent development, this article will discuss how Batman might fulfill Midas's greatest plan to break Fortnite's loop.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Batman's escape from the island's loop is a page from Midas's book

The second issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics is currently available. It was revealed that Batman and Catwoman have started working together to escape Fortnite's simulation. At the same time, there were several leaks about the upcoming issues of Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic books.

The cover image for issue #5 of Fortnite Batman features a grieving Batman who is holding Fishstick's corpse. Catwoman is also in the image and she is surprised to see Fishstick's death. Fans drew the conclusion that Fishstick, being an original Fortnite character, cannot survive outside the loop.

This theory might be true as players haven't seen any Fortnite characters existing outside the loop. Agent Jonesy is not an original inhabitant of the island, that is why he can come and go as he pleases, but can the others do the same?

Batman boutta become Midas when he researchs the storm lulw.



The question goes back to "how to stop the storm?," which Midas failed to answer in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Speculation suggests that Batman will figure out a way to deal with this and escape the clutches of the storm.

Fortnite Season 6 end-event might emulate Midas's Device event

Midas researched all the inner workings of Fortnite's storm before he launched the Doomsday Device to stop it. In the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic series, the Caped Crusader does the same form of research. It was also revealed that Batman uses a device to find the epicenter of the storm.

The final two issues of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point series will reveal more details about Fortnite's simulation. Fans can expect to see an event that mimics Midas' device from Season 2. This will definitely make things interesting before Season 7 officially begins.

Midas coming back for one more attempt to escape the loop with a bigger device out of fucking nowhere would be one of the best moves epic can do — Agent JonesMan (@TheRandomGuy289) May 6, 2021

It is also expected that some of the iconic DC locations like Gotham City, Batcave, and Teen Titans Tower will be added in Fortnite Season 7. However, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the Authority (Midas' base) will return in the upcoming season.

Midas' plan for revenge might include the Imagined Order

Midas has planned to take his revenge ever since he was cast away from the island in Season 2. He's been lurking in the shadows and is waiting for the opportune moment to strike. Meanwhile, Jules, Midas' daughter, has already arrived on the island. She is currently at Camp Cod.

Ok I just had a thought, and its a stretch kinda but



Scrapknight Jules has the IO logo on her cape. So if she works for the IO, maybe the reason Midas's device didn't work was because she sabotaged it (ik normal Jules helped him. Like I said, this is a stretch) — Tamojikato (@ZevitnFN) May 1, 2021

Midas' revenge on the Imagined Order is long overdue. Batman might soon figure out a way to keep Fortnite characters alive outside the loop. This will definitely attract Midas as he wants to escape the simulation.

Hence, fans can expect massive lore-related changes in the game with the upcoming v16.40 update. Only time will tell if Midas' grand plan to break Fortnite's loop will be completed by Batman by the end of Season 6.