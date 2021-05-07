Fortnite Season 6: Where to collect research books from Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park

Epic Games recently added a bunch of new quests to the Fortnite Week 8 challenges, and one of them requires players to collect research books from Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park.

Fortnite week 8 epic quests & lendary quest pic.twitter.com/vdWqqs6Q9x — JackYT (@DylanRe06279588) May 5, 2021

Fortnite is now in its eighth week of Season 6, and players are loving all the new inclusions in the game. The recently added Fortnite Week 8 challenges are relatively straightforward. However, players might have problems completing some of them, as they are spread out across the map.

The Fortnite Week 8 challenge where players need to collect research books, can be completed at two locations - Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. This article will discuss and highlight all the buildings players need to visit in order to complete this challenge in Season 6.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges: How to collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

Epic Games recently added a bunch of new tasks to the Fortnite Week 8 Challenges. Loopers can earn a total of 168,000 XP by completing all of them, while each individual challenge fetches 24,000 XP.

There are a total of eight research books which players need to find to complete this challenge. It can be found as ground loot at specific houses at Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park.

Popular YouTuber, InTheLittleWood, uploaded a comprehensive video showing all the locations where players can collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park.

Loopers can find five research books at Holly Hedges and their locations are as follows:

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Holly Hedges - Book 1 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

On the southern edge of Holly Hedges, near the doghouse. This is where players will find the first one.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Holly Hedges - Book 2 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

The second book is in a light-green building with two stories. Players will find the research book by the fireplace.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Holly Hedges - Book 3 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

Loopers can collect the third research book from the big brown hill past the soccer park.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Holly Hedges - Book 4 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

The fourth research book is hidden in the bright yellow building northwest of Holly Hedges.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Holly Hedges - Book 5 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

The fifth book is located at the big brown and blue two-storey building.

Similarly, players can visit the following locations in Pleasant Park to collect research books and complete the Fortnite Week 8 challenge.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Pleasamt Park - Book 1 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

Players can collect research books at Pleasant Park by searching the red-bricked house on the northern side of the POI.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Pleasamt Park - Book 2 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

The second book can be found at the gray house with blue ceiling.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Collect research books from Pleasamt Park - Book 3 (Image via InTheLittleWood)

The third and final research book can be collected from the building with a vehicle in front.

There are three books at Pleasant Park and five at Holly Hedges. Players will get 24,000 XP for completing the "collect research books" challenge in Fortnite Season 6.