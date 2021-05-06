Epic Games recently revealed the Trippie Redd Fortnite lobby track so players can purchase the item once it is officially in the Item Shop.

Over the years, publishers have ensured that Fortnite will stand the test of time with numerous collaborations. The most recent collaboration includes the popular rapper Trippie Redd.

Wouldn't have expected trippie redd on such an outfit. Ya'll surprised me for real. More Songs as lobby music please. — SexyNutella (@SexyNutellaFNBR) May 6, 2021

Epic Games posted an official announcement on Twitter revealing the Trippie Redd Fortnite lobby track. This latest collaboration with the rapper has appealed to several, and the game might get to see an influx of new players.

Meanwhile, the Toon Meowsicle outfit was revealed in the video. This was one of the highlights behind the introduction of the Trippie Redd Fortnite lobby track.

In light of the recent announcement, this article will discuss how players can get the new Trippie Red Fortnite lobby track in Season 6.

How to get the Trippie Redd Fortnite Lobby Track

Things might be getting a bit… trippy for Meowscles.



Listen to the Drop In Lobby Track featuring @trippieredd! pic.twitter.com/mkJCsvp5J5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2021

Players will be looking to purchase the Trippie Redd Fortnite lobby track as soon as possible, but they will have to wait as the lobby track has not yet been added to Fortnite's Item Shop.

Fortnite France deleted the tweet, so here is the re-upload of the Toon Meowscles skin pic.twitter.com/FnLaMDdeCX — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 6, 2021

The best guess is that it will be priced at 500 V-Bucks, just like all other Icon Series emotes and lobby tracks. However, there is no official confirmation on when the Trippie Redd Fortnite lobby track will be released.

Regardless, this announcement has hyped up Fortnite fans and music enthusiasts. Numerous fans of the artist posted on social media that they would join Fortnite just to purchase this lobby track. This collaboration will definitely increase the player base for the primal-themed Season 6.

this song does not fit the skin even in the slightest lmfaooooooooo — Ben (@bnwkr) May 6, 2021

Simultaneously, several players have reported that the Trippie Redd Fortnite lobby track doesn't match the Toon Meowsicles outfit at all.

they should just make a trippie redd icon series set instead of putting this with some random vintage cartoon cat 😭😭 — Ben (@bnwkr) May 6, 2021

They also suggested that Epic Games should create an Icon Series set for the Trippie Redd Fortnite lobby track. This includes the rapper's custom outfit in Season 6, which would be amazing as fans love these pop culture collaboration outfits.

Where did this come from? — I Talk 💭 (@ThisIsITalk) May 6, 2021

Most sections of the Fortnite community are surprised to see this collaboration, especially on the lobby track. Players are still expecting to see a bigger Trippie Redd Fortnite collaboration that will include several other custom cosmetic items.

Does that mean the pack will come out tonight and the lobby track👀👀 — Matthew (@Matthew63995151) May 6, 2021

Thank you for showing us an unreleased music pack pic.twitter.com/f4IyJyd6zF — Antre (@AntrePart2) May 6, 2021

While there is no official confirmation of Trippie Redd's Icon Series set in Fortnite, players can expect the publishers to reveal more details soon. As of now, the most players can do is wait patiently as the lobby track and the Toon Meowsiclesskins are expected to come out shortly.